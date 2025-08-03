Some films don’t just entertain – they stay with you. In a time when screens are filled with flashy shows, some movies stick with you not because of their flashiness, but because they tell the truth. "12th Fail" is one such movie. It’s a simple, unassuming film, but it moved me deeply. It reminded me that no matter how hard the road is, it's never too late to follow your dreams and stay true to your principles.

Based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, "12th Fail" chronicles the journey of a boy born into poverty and surrounded by systemic corruption, who chooses the more challenging path of honesty. Manoj grows up in Chambal, an area once notorious for bandits, and is the son of a principled but poor clerk. His father is suspended from work after standing up to a corrupt officer – an early lesson in what it means to be punished for doing the right thing.

At Manoj’s school, cheating in exams is a tradition, not a scandal. Every student passes by copying answers written out by the teachers. But everything changes when a newly appointed officer, Dushyant Singh (played with quiet authority by Priyanshu Chatterjee), cracks down on this practice. When Singh catches the teachers in the act, he halts the cheating. As a result, the entire class fails.

A stillshot from the movie "12th Fail."

Around the same time, Manoj’s brother is arrested after a run-in with corrupt local officers. Desperate, Manoj runs to Officer Singh’s house for help. Though initially turned away by security, his stubbornness pays off. Singh listens, intervenes and helps release Manoj’s brother. That moment leaves a lasting mark on Manoj. He asks Singh how he can become someone like him. The answer is simple: “Stop cheating.”

That advice becomes a turning point. Manoj chooses honesty, even when the system around him slides back into its old ways. He becomes the only student in his school to graduate without cheating.

With dreams of becoming an officer himself, Manoj sets out for a bigger city, carrying all of his grandmother’s savings. But on the journey, his bag is stolen and the officer recruitment exams are cancelled. Left with nothing, he wanders the streets, hungry. At one point, he begs for food in a restaurant, offering to wash dishes in return. The owner gives him food, refusing payment. As Manoj causes a scene out of shame and desperation, a stranger steps in – Pritam Pandey (Anant V Joshi).

Pandey has also come for the exams. He tells Manoj about the IPS – the Indian Police Service – which Manoj had never heard of. And just like that, a new chapter begins. They travel together to Delhi, where their friendship becomes the emotional core of the film. Pandey helps Manoj find shelter and work, and their bond grows stronger with each shared setback.

A stillshot from the movie "12th Fail."

One of the best things about "12th Fail" is how it tells Manoj's story through Pandey’s voice. This narrative device reminded me of "3 Idiots," where Farhan recounts the story of the main character, Rancho. It makes sense that the two films feel connected – both were directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

"12th Fail" is about far more than tests and grades, much like "3 Idiots." It’s about young people trying to make sense of a system that doesn't allow them to. It’s about discovering who you are and ultimately, becoming that person.

Both movies examine the stress that young people feel to succeed, advance and "become something." Farhan chooses photography over engineering and Manoj chooses honesty over cheating. These characters change what success means to them.

The songs even sound alike: the song "All Is Well" from "3 Idiots" offers a positive outlook, whereas the song "Restart" from "12th Fail" gives quiet determination. These songs are more than simply music; they hold me together emotionally.

The screenplay of "12th Fail" presents Manoj's hardships in a straightforward, chronological order, making it easy for spectators to follow his path. The conversations sound genuine and not forced, which reflects Manoj's innocence and honesty while dealing with the harsh reality of living in a major metropolis. The audience can really relate to his character and the problems he experiences because the interactions are so real.

Manoj's life in Delhi is quite hard. He studies for six hours and works for 15 hours every day. He meets Shraddha Joshi (Medha Shankr), a doctor who, after being forced to lie about a patient's death because of domestic abuse, resolves to enter the civil service herself to find out the truth and make meaningful changes. They are drawn to each other because they both share a passion for justice.

The acting, especially by the actors who play Manoj and Officer Singh, is very good and realistic. Even though they don't spend much time on screen together, it's evident that Manoj has a great deal of respect and affection for Singh. This dynamic adds depth to the plot by illustrating the importance of honesty and mentorship.

Manoj tries hard but fails the test three times. He returns home with a sad heart, only to find out that his beloved grandmother has died. This loss doesn’t break him; it makes him more determined. He goes back to Delhi with greater resolve than ever.

The movie doesn’t hold back from portraying how people break down when things get tough. It criticizes India’s harsh competitive exam system, which prioritizes rote performance over character and often pushes individuals to their limits. But "12th Fail" also shows what can happen when someone refuses to give up.

Finally, Manoj reaches the UPSC interview, the most challenging and crucial part. He faces slight biases because Hindi is his first language. Manoj is honest when asked why he fell behind in school. He says that an honest officer’s crackdown on cheating in his community set him on a new path.

A stillshot from the movie "12th Fail."

Some members of the commission aren’t impressed, but others see a unique quality: honesty and resilience, both of which are very important.

The movie concludes on a somber note, illustrating how mentorship and honesty have profoundly impacted Manoj’s life.

"12th Fail" isn’t a loud movie. It doesn’t depend on dramatic words or stylistic action. Instead, it tells the story of a young man who chose the hard, honest path and kept going, even when it hurt him. It’s an homage to everyone who dares to dream honestly.