Most likely, most of us have been nuts about at least one celebrity at some point in our lives. Some fans are even obsessed with the career plans or private lives of their idols.

Success stories about achieving stardom have always evoked admiration and inspired us, but that was never the only part that makes a sensation. Revelations of celebrities’ private lives behind the curtains were ever so as intriguing as their talent or performances. When it comes to music bands falling apart, new gossip starts to unfurl: Why did they leave their group, what really happened backstage then, and where are they now?

"Daisy Jones & The Six" series, which centered around an imaginary band with a documentary format, narrates the story of how they met and their rise to fame from every member’s point of view. Hereby, the show exhibits the setting of the '70s music industry in various areas like Los Angles, New York and Pittsburgh. Apart from the artists, we can see the influence of managers and record companies as well.

While some of them are supportive figures who help the band build their career, some of them put a wrench in the works, especially for women. Taylor Jenkins Reid emphasized the representation of female artists in her novel, stating their struggles to reach their potential against the bias of that period.

Maybe that’s why Daisy Jones was meant to begin her journey alone, to find her own voice and prove that she could make a hit without any privileges. However, it was inevitable that she comes across a group called Dunne Brothers at some point. They joined forces through their common friend and accomplished promoter Teddy Price. Therefore, everything changed when Daisy became the lead singer of The Six with Billy Dunne. A roaring success was lying ahead of the band, and in the midst of all this, things started to get out of hand.

A still shot taken from the trailer of "Daisy Jones & The Six."

Look at us now

At first, their business is booming with concert tours, album works and their increasing popularity. Nevertheless, fame also has negative effects on them, leading to mounting pressures, drug issues, conflicts of authority and perturbations in the group. Especially, the relationship breakdowns of Daisy and Billy, unsettle the internal dynamics of the band deeply. Although they constantly pick a bone with each other because of their opposite characters, they also read themselves loud and clear like no one ever could.

There is an elusive bond between them, it’s not like having an affair but more like a potential romance that never sparked before. Since Billy has a happy marriage with someone else, he tries to avoid Daisy and his feelings for her but nothing can prevent a love triangle in the end.

Despite the suppressed feelings, their hopes, desires and sorrows stand out through the lyrics of their songs. The author makes a point of writing lyrics to articulate their emotional states in the novel. But when the subject is adapting songs in the series, there is more responsibility than words and their meanings. We can hear some original soundtracks during the show, and a few of them play an active role in the storyline.

As for the melody part, it’s obviously hard to tell if the songs are satisfying or not for everyone’s music taste. Yet, it can be said that the tracks are ear-grabbing and they sound straight out of the '70s. Despite it being their first time singing in a role, Riley Keough and Sam Claflin have nice chemistry together as Daisy and Billy on stage. Besides, it was delightful to see Keough as a world-famous singer just like her grandfather Elvis Presley.

In fact, the casting as a whole works fairly well with their roles. Members of The Six manage to give cool vibes as phenomenal rock stars and provide a warm environment for the band.

Their music producer Teddy Price, tour manager Rod Reyes and Billy’s wife Camila Dunne widen the web of relations as important supporting characters. Meanwhile, Daisy’s best friend Simone Jackson has an independent sidequest as a talented disco star advances in her music career.

From this perspective, there seems to be a happy family portrait that will stick together forever. Nonetheless, as major problems rise to the surface and burn the bridges between them, there was nothing to do except split up and strike out on their own.

A still shot taken from the trailer of "Daisy Jones & The Six."

Rock 'n' roll suicide

Regarding the flashforward scenes, the interviewees contribute to the main plot with their memories and depictions of the events. However, none of them hinted about their present lives until the series finale. When the aftermath of the disbanding is revealed, the current states of the characters reveal who moved on in the same direction, followed a new path or ended up with the short straw.

Though the aging makeup of the cast was not convincing, it is possible to say that their stories concluded in realistic ways. So much so that it makes us wonder if this group might exist in real life.

Taylor Jenkins Reid stated that "Daisy Jones & The Six" is hugely inspired by Fleetwood Mac. She particularly refers to the relationship between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham from the iconic band and highlights her impulse to write about it. ‘’How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh.’’

All the stardom stuff, bohemian lifestyle and '70s nostalgic vibes aside, the influence of Fleetwood Mac might be the key point of the connection between this fiction and reality: the rhapsodic relationship of artists who found something deeper in their art that can lead them to fall apart or recover together.