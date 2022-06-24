Relatively young viewers in the same age group as me probably do not have a strong memory of Elvis Presley. Nevertheless, people of all ages recognize the massive impact of the “King of Rock and Roll” on culture with his recordings, dance moves, attitude and clothing at some point in their lives.

Therefore, the vast majority of cinephiles would say that a director with a flamboyant film-making style would be the best fit for a biopic on such a music and fashion icon. In my humble opinion, the eccentric with visual exaggeration of bright filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, who has bewitched viewers colors, fast-paced camera cuts or zooms and bold costumes in his previous works like “Moulin Rouge!” and “The Great Gatsby,” may be the perfect creator for a Presley biographical film. After seeing the Australian film director’s newest take on, which came some nine years after his last movie, I’m still of the same mind.

A Warner Bros. production, “Elvis” examines the life and music of Elvis Presley with elaborated performances by Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks. The epic feature film uses America's burgeoning cultural landscape and lost innocence as a backdrop to explore the complex dynamic between Presley (Butler) and his long-time manager Col. Tom Parker (Hanks).

Luhrmann is a filmmaker whose relationship to the past has always been anti-nostalgic. This is why he is still criticized for not sticking to the original source material of the stories. However, one should recognize that Luhrmann’s movies are reimaginings on the big screen to appreciate what the director is doing. At this point, I shall remind you that if you admire heavy and intense dramatization in biopics, “Elvis” will probably not appeal to your cinematic taste buds. Personally, to reflect the musical riches of Presley, a breathless style blended with Luhrmann’s authentic and postmodern technique, which makes his films his own from the very beginning, was very much necessary.

What is interesting about the movie is Luhrmann’s choice of bringing the story through the perspective of an unreliable first-person narrator. In the cinematic drama, the story of Elvis is told via his complex relationship with his enigmatic manager Parker, who supplies voice-over narration. It seems that Luhrmann was struck by Parker, who was both a “genius and cunning man,” according to him. After all, Parker was the man who made Elvis, like Hanks told in the movie.

Throughout the movie, Hanks’ Parker tries to convince the viewers that he didn’t kill Elvis and they were equal partners in the lucrative business. With detailed character developments, the movie both rebuts and affirms this. In the mind of the colonel, describing himself with Elvis as “the showman and the snowman,” all they do is entertain people and lighten their wallets and send them back to their homes penniless. When the mystery of his origins (the fact that he is not a colonel and even his real name is not Parker) combines with his business ideas, the sinister effect of Parker increases. However, some scenes in which he acts like a father to Elvis create a portrait that feels like real life.

The Elvis portrayal of the star of the movie, Butler, also deserves to be mentioned. Butler spent five months developing the character and even held periodic workshops with Luhrmann in an effort to make himself the strongest candidate for the role. To bring his icon's physicality to life, the actor, after being cast in the lead role, worked with movement coach and choreographer Polly Bennett, who has previously worked in hit movies like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “No Time to Die.” Butler, who grows prodigiously on the stage in the role of Elvis, brilliantly reflects the transformation of the young, innocent Elvis, who is excited to share his talent with people and cares deeply for his family, into a luxury lover star, addicted to the interest of his fans.

Despite the unreliable narration, such dual depictions help the story hold on to reality in the glamorous and showy atmosphere of the movie. Another element that draws attention to the movie as a realistic fantasy is the handling of the period’s themes such as racism and gender nonconformity of the early rock and roll in an inclusive way.

Similarly, the places, makeup and costumes of the movie also strengthen the feeling of reality. The principal shooting of “Elvis” took place in Queensland, Australia. No movie featuring legendary performances by Elvis would be complete without including a wide range of his famous outfits, especially jumpsuits. In terms of costumes, designed by Catherine Martin, the movie bridges three decades, the '50s, '60s and '70s. The costume compilation of the movie consists of nostalgic costumes purchased from special collections and costumes designed and sewn in-house by the film. It is also supported by some rented clothes from America and Europe. While preparing the clothes of Elvis, the movie also does not ignore other characters’ outfits to capture the ambiance of the period and significant events. For example, Elvis’ wife Priscilla was a contemporary style idol; her hairstyle and clothes were iconic. In the movie, Olivia DeJonge also mesmerizes the viewers with her style in the role of Priscilla.

While Butler captures the physical aspects of Elvis as a performer, it would be impossible to imitate the voice. Thus when it comes to the music, the movie wisely remixes original Elvis recordings rather than replicating them, increasing the sense of reality one more time. Along with the essential elements, the movie also pays attention to small details for the sake of reality. For instance, as it is documented that Elvis had a large collection of both cars and motorcycles, the movie features footage of diverse automobiles. The vehicle department of the production team acquired over 300 cars and motorcycles for the movie.

Finally, if the cinematic elements of “Elvis” manage to present a visually stunning but also life-like feast as a whole, it is because of the well-directed cinematography. Luhrmann consulted with his frequent collaborator, Mandy Walker, in this sense. The special language formed between the two combined with the creative power of film editors Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond and visual effects supervisor Thomas Wood. Every single event to be included in the movie is recreated exactly as the original, from lighting to imaging and combined with the existing footage in the movie. Blending with lap dissolve, the scenes make viewers feel like they are taking a journey in the past and attending a concert by Elvis in person.

“Elvis” is an operatic and musical adventure that everyone should experience. Although the extravagant style of Luhrmann may not be for everyone, the movie sustains the legacy of Elvis Presley with great acting performances – especially by Butler and Hanks – and designs that grab the artistic soul of Presley and the atmosphere of the period. Hot-headed young singer Elvis once grew up to become one of the biggest names in rock and roll. His universal impact still lives on today. God rest his soul!