James Cameron's sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water” is to hit theaters this weekend with a truly dazzling cinematic experience that will have the audience floating on a blockbuster high.

No matter if you’ve spent a second of your life in the past 13 years thinking about what’s happening on Pandora or how Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are getting on, assuming you remember their characters’ names. "The Way of Water” will make awe-struck believers, at least for three hours and 12 minutes.

The film isn’t just visually compelling, it’s spiritually rich as well – a simple but gripping story about family and the natural world that is galaxies better than the first.

Also, upgraded 3D technology in the sequel is supported with motion capture underwater footage to leave many viewers wrestling with real life and fiction.

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Kate Winslet, as Ronal (L), and Cliff Curtis, as Tonowari, in a scene from "Avatar: The Way of Water." (AP Photo)

About that run time: Three hours and 12 minutes sound excessive, but there is something decidedly decadent about really committing that much time to a movie in a theater. When a filmmaker is purposeful with that time, as Cameron and many others have been before him, it’s indeed a rewarding experience.

In other words, it’s not a huge deal. And you’ll forget all about checking the time from the first shot of Pandora and Jake’s earnest exposition about what’s been going on in the past decade.

He and Neytiri have three kids now, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) and an adopted teenage daughter, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), and they’re happy living in the forest. "Happiness is simple,” he shares. So, of course, it can’t last.

The humans are hunting for Jake, with a familiar antagonist leading the charge. And soon his family is on the run, taking up home in another part of Pandora, in the water with a new tribe led by Ronal (Kate Winslet) and Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) who reluctantly grant them refuge and try to teach them how to live in the water.

It’s worth noting that Cameron has not stuffed the film with mind-numbing, wall-to-wall action and a needlessly complicated plot. There are long stretches of movie where we’re simply exploring the environment with the characters, delighting in the intricacies of a reef, or basking in the beauty of giant sea creatures. Sometimes we’re just sitting in the water with Kiri who is also sitting in the water. It is not relying on action unnecessarily. It is not even really developing characters. It just is, and it’s serene. You can imagine that anyone without his clout would have a hard time justifying something similar.

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Jake Sully, portrayed by Sam Worthington, in "Avatar: The Way of Water." (AP Photo)

The action is there, too, of course, and it’s exciting because you’ve become invested in the family and worried about the kids who are never where they’re supposed to be and are often in danger. And though we know there are more sequels coming, and one is already wrapped, this is not the kind of franchise where anyone is guaranteed to get a fake superhero death. Sure there is some "Avatar” silliness, including the fact that the word "bro” is uttered about 8,000 times, but there is something admirable about the straightforward dialogue and emotions at play, too. No one is snarking their way through this ordeal.

"Never doubt James Cameron” has become a bit of a rallying cry lately, at least among those left on Twitter. It’s even more extraordinary as the once-mythical sequels had become a kind of joke in the years since the first movie. Even as "The Way of Water” release date actually approached the "who cares?” chorus intensified. Had anyone really thought twice about "Avatar”? But Cameron knows his way around a thrilling sequel, and the water for that matter (and references his own greatest hits in this film, too).

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Britain Dalton, as Lo'ak, in a scene from "Avatar: The Way of Water." (AP Photo)

But then people saw it and the atmosphere changed. There is something comforting about the fact that we are capable of intense, collective cultural whiplash. That "who cares?” can turn to uncynical amazement in an instant. Is that the magic of the movies? Of continuing to push the bounds of the big screen experience? Of betting big on weird-sounding stories about giant blue environmentalists instead of superheroes every so often? Maybe it’s just the magic of James Cameron.

"Avatar: The Way of Water,” a 20th Century Studios release in theaters Thursday, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for "partial nudity, intense action, sequences of strong violence and some strong language.” Running time: 192 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.