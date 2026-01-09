Georgi Gospodinov’s "Death and the Gardener" is a profound narrative that explores the fragile relationship humans maintain with life, memory, death and themselves, all sparked by the absence of a father. Opening with the sentence, “My father was a gardener. Now he’s a garden,” the novel presents both a deeply personal story of mourning and a reflection on universal human experiences.

In this book, fatherhood is not depicted with exaggerated sentimentality. Instead, it emerges through the subtle, weighty gestures of everyday life. Gospodinov’s father is a quiet, hardworking and practical man, one who expresses love through actions rather than words, much like many fathers who grew up under socialism. For the reader, the father becomes not only a character but also a mirror of the silent paternal figures in one’s own life. Fatherhood, in this context, is not a completed role. It is an emotional state shaped by “unfinished words, incomplete expressions and unexpressed love.”

Death in the novel is not portrayed as the opposite of life. Rather, it is as natural as life itself and as ordinary as birth. While death may be harsh, it is an inherent part of life’s cycle. The metaphor of gardening provides a poetic and philosophical explanation of this cycle: Everything buried in the soil eventually transforms, decays, sprouts and returns to life. In this way, Gospodinov presents death not solely as loss but as a form of transformation. This perspective resonates with the call in Nazım Hikmet’s poem “On Living”: “Life is no joke; you must live it with great seriousness.” Even when aware of death, humans cling to life – they read newspapers, plant flowers, follow current events – because living, like gardening, requires effort and devotion.

Author Georgi Gospodinov is announced as the winner of The International Booker Prize 2023 at Sky Garden, London, U.K., May 23, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

The novel also sensitively examines the nature of grief. Mourning is not only pain but also a constant movement of memory. Belongings, scents, tastes, photographs and fragments of words left behind by the deceased are both unsettling and healing. Humans are naturally inclined to forget. “Oblivion” is part of our nature. Yet forgetting serves less to erase pain than to create a defense mechanism allowing life to continue. Gospodinov masterfully navigates the delicate line between remembering and forgetting. Losing one’s father is not just a personal shock. It is the loss of a cosmic sense of security, the dissolution of childhood, home, peace and a sense of roots. Thus, the book conveys not only individual loss but also the universal human experience of incompleteness and impermanence.

The novel is set against the backdrop of childhood under socialism. This historical context shapes the silent, practical father figure who works for his family and lives a productive life without overt emotional display. As readers engage with Gospodinov’s father, they encounter not just one family but the fathers of an entire era and region. This historical frame gives the narrative universality as fatherhood transcends individual experience and becomes a collective memory.

Gardening serves throughout the novel as the central metaphor for understanding both life and death. To plant, to bury, to wait for growth, all symbolize the dual nature of loss and hope. As Gospodinov notes, botany understands death better than humans, yet it also possesses knowledge of rebirth. The father’s role as a gardener is therefore symbolic: it embodies the idea that life can persist even after death.

Ultimately, "Death and the Gardener" reminds readers that life is as serious as death and as significant as birth. Humans exist through remembering and forgetting, losing and sustaining. Fatherhood often embodies the profound love hidden behind unfinished words. Death is not separate from life’s flow; it is the deepest turn within it. Gospodinov wrote this book not merely to recount his father’s story but to remind us all of the fragility, incompleteness and resilience inherent in being human.

Georgi Gospodinov is one of contemporary Bulgarian literature’s most significant figures, known for works exploring memory, identity, loss and time. He blends postmodern narrative techniques with personal and collective histories in a distinct voice. Winner of the International Booker Prize, Gospodinov has gained worldwide recognition, and in "Death and the Gardener," he offers one of his most intimate, humane and universal works. This novel is a powerful meditation on fatherhood, death and life, combining profound depth with remarkable simplicity, leaving a lasting impression on the reader.