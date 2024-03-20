American screenwriter, director and producer Ryan Murphy has managed to turn most of his projects into a collection that goes beyond normal fictional narratives, instead becoming a compendium of all the unique elements that have made a serious historical or momentous cultural contribution to American culture.

As expected, the "American Crime Story" series dramatizes real-life crime events, with each season focusing on a different high-profile case or chilling serial killer story like "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which I must note requires a serious psychological fortitude to watch, along with "The Watcher," co-produced with Ian Brannan, which is about a family plagued by strange neighbors, and sinister threats – it sounds like an ideal plot for a TV series, yet it's actually a true story.

Finally, in the anthology television series "Feud," which we watched the new season of in 2024, Murphy explores different famous feuds from history. The first season focuses on the rivalry between actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, culminating in "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans."

In this context, Murphy's high-quality realism across all these stories, along with his preference for a Quentin Tarantino-esque casting, comprising actors such as Naomi Watts, Chloe Sevigny, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Jessica Lange and many more who deliver performances that leave viewers in awe, offers a truly unique American experience.

Along with the oeuvre he has created so far, I believe Murphy has made a significant contribution to the concept of "Americana," transforming crucial historical memory of the nation into a severe aesthetic in popular culture, successfully bringing it to the forefront. Therefore, if there's nothing more American than having a road trip, then certainly there's nothing more American than watching Murphy's productions.

And now, thanks to Murphy, Truman Capote, a prominent American author known for his works like "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and "In Cold Blood," is back on our radar as we delve into his tumultuous relationships with the women from the elite circles of Manhattan in the 1960s and '70s, in an aesthetic spectacle spanning eight episodes titled "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans."

The actor Tom Hollander as Truman Capote. (Photo courtesy of FX)

With friends like you, who needs enemies?

Penned by Jon Robin Baitz, an American playwright, screenwriter and television producer, the series is directed by Gus Van Sant, a key figure in American cinema, Jennifer Lynch, the daughter of great director David Lynch, and American screenwriter and director Max Winkler for one episode and it is based on the book "Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era" written by Laurence Leamer.

Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) had a complex and often fraught relationship with the New York elite women of his time. This relationship was epitomized by his creation of the "swans" – a term he coined to describe a group of wealthy, glamorous and influential women who often frequented high society events and were fixtures of New York's social scene. In Murphy's narrative, we witness his tumultuous relationship with Barbara "Babe" Paley (Naomi Watts), Nancy "Slim" Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloe Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart), from befriending them to ultimately causing the destruction of their relationships, culminating in the infamous short story published in Esquire magazine.

It seems that Capote's desire to be part of this elite circle was strong, which stood in stark contrast to his own upbringing in the South. Capote saw a world of privilege and refinement in these women that he both admired and envied.

One episode of the series is dedicated to his legendary Black and White Ball, held at the Plaza Hotel in 1966, which perhaps serves as a great example of his everlasting wish to be one of them. This extravagant event was attended by numerous celebrities, politicians and socialites, symbolizing Capote's ability to navigate and influence high society circles. I should note that here, we talk about serious perfection, perhaps at some points a flawless yet superficial intellectuality, an incredible influence and culture comprising quite a niche foods and drinks and fashion defining the trends of the era.

The actress Naomi Watts as Barbara "Babe" Paley. (Photo courtesy of FX)

However, Capote's relationships with his swans, particularly considering they often marry wealthy and well-known individuals, suddenly turn sour with the publication of his short story "La Cote Basque 1965." Capote even famously remarked to his confidant Gerald Clarke before publishing the story: "Nah, they're too dumb. They won't know who they are."

What follows is a downward spiral leading to Capote's ostracism from many within the New York elite. His willingness to exploit their lives for his own literary purposes irreparably damaged his relationships and reputation among the socialites he had once considered friends.

Additionally, Capote's self-destructive alcohol and drug addiction, coupled with his unfinished work "Answered Prayers," which he likened to Marcel Proust's "In Search of Lost Time," ultimately led to his premature death at the age of 59.

For those who haven't watched any videos of Capote, Tom Holland's portrayal might seem exaggerated or superficial, especially his speech intonations, mannerisms and high-pitched voice. However, the truth is Capote did speak exactly like that.

Le Cote Basque

"La Cote Basque" is also the name of a high-end restaurant in New York City. It was located on East 55th Street and was renowned for its upscale ambiance and French cuisine. It was also a gathering place for the New York elite, especially the swans and Capote, where they would indulge in leisurely lunches and share the upheavals in their lives, hence giving the short story its name.

Therefore, while this restaurant lends its name to Capote's short story, it also serves as a microcosm of the environment in which the story was born and the elite lived. From the napkins to the tablecloths, nothing in this restaurant is coincidental, and even knowing what to eat here might require a significant knowledge base. The series also discusses the closure of this restaurant, symbolizing the downfall of this elite group and thus marking the end of an era.

The actress Chloe Sevigny as C.Z. Guest. (Photo courtesy of FX)

Swans

The series' introductory theme and the occasional snippets of swan imagery that support the story provide many clues as to why Capote associated this environment with swans. These animals, known for their beauty and grace, could be considered a perfect match for these women, given their perfectionism. They were the subjects of his fascination, and he often drew inspiration from their lives and experiences in his writing.

Also, Capote's relationship with his "swans" went beyond mere social acquaintanceship; they were confidantes and muses who played a significant role in his creative process. He was known to gather with them at lavish parties and intimate gatherings, absorbing the nuances of their lives and relationships, which he later translated into his literary works.

And within this swan group that so greatly influenced his life, within the scope of "Feud," we also meet the "black swan" that actually influenced Capote's past in a significant way: none other than his mother, Lillie Mae Faulk (Jessica Lange). She was often absent during his childhood due to personal struggles and various relationships, which probably affected Capote in many ways.

In the series' final episode, the unfinished novel "Answered Prayers," simulated through different scenes with each simulation left incomplete, is actually an attempt at seeking redemption from the swans. Perhaps primarily an effort to forgive himself. But the fact that the novel remains unfinished takes him to a much different, almost fantastical, point.

"That is how the heart functions; it wants to forgive," Capote says in the series. He earnestly wishes for forgiveness from both himself and the swans while forgiving himself and his mother.

End of an era

One of the series's skillfully handled topics is the end of an era. The sudden disappearance of couture hats from stores and the inability to find elegant gloves surprise the swans, especially C.Z. Guest, who cannot understand why these elegant fashion pieces are gradually disappearing.

Therefore, throughout the series, we can discuss the end of an era, historically and socially, a shift in societal perception and change.

However, the main closure is the gradual collapse of the "can't sit with us" group Capote and his circle created and their effects on society. After the famous short story, the big war they opened against Capote leads to the downfall of each one of them, marking the end of an era, even a historical period.