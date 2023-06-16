Turkish soldiers add to security, peace in country: Kosovo PM

Turkish soldiers serving as part of a NATO peacekeeping mission in Kosovo are contributing to regional peace and security, said Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Thursday.
Turkish soldiers serving under NATO's Peace Force in Kosovo (KFOR) provide security around the Zubin Potok municipality in the north of the country, Kosovo, June 16, 2023.
The Turkish NATO reinforcements began arriving in Kosovo last week, amid Serb protests against the election of Albanian mayors in northern municipalities – which have a large ethnic Serb population – where ethnic tensions have also impacted its northeastern neighbor, Serbia.
Around 500 Turkish soldiers have arrived and are stationed at Camp Sultan Murat, near the capital Pristina.
Tensions rose in Kosovo following the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in four northern districts in April when Kosovo Serbs boycotted the election. Albanians are Kosovo's main ethnic group, but ethnic Serbs predominate in the north, near the border with Serbia.
The Serbs have been protesting the election of the mayors since late May.