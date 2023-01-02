As the Official Gazette declared 2023 the year of "Aşık Veysel," one of the most important representatives of the minstrel tradition in Anatolia, the great folk poet's legacy extends far beyond Türkiye's borders, uniting all in his common themes dedicated to travails of being human.

As 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Aşık Veysel's death, his legacy will be commemorated with a series of events throughout the year as part of efforts to preserve Türkiye's intangible cultural heritage and revitalize the tradition of minstrel literature that are blended with verses of strong feelings rooted in Anatolia such as the joy of life, nature and people, amity, as well as sorrow. Thanks to the events that will be held throughout the country and abroad to commemorate Aşık Veysel, his great legacy will be revived with respect and homage.

Impressed by this cultural heritage, a Japanese diplomat who serves in the Embassy of Japan in Ankara, Ivasa Takaaki, plays the folk songs of the famous poet with the bağlama and sings them in Turkish. Appointed as a diplomat to the Japanese Embassy in Ankara in March 2021, Ivasa is also responsible for the establishment of the Turkish-Japanese Science and Technology University.

Ivasa Takaaki, a diplomat at the Embassy of Japan in Ankara, expresses his admiration for Turkish great folk poet Aşık Veysel, in Ankara, Türkiye, Dec. 26, 2022. (AA Photo)

Having visited many cities in Türkiye, Ivasa is a devoted follower of Aşık Veysel and Neşet Ertaş: Two of the most important figures of Turkish folk music and minstrel tradition.

Besides playing and singing Veysel's folk songs, Ivasa also learns Turkish to fully grasp the meanings of the verses of the great poet. "Kara Toprak" ("Black Earth") and "Çırpınıp İçinde Döndüğüm Deniz"(or "The Sea in which I Whirled") are among his favorite songs from the poet.

Stating that his admiration for Aşık Veysel and Neşet Ertaş started with folk songs he randomly listened to on the radio, Ivasa said: "When I first came to Türkiye, I listened to wonderful songs on the radio at a Turkish friend's house in Cappadocia. I asked my friend who sang these songs. He told me that these songs were written by Aşık Veysel and Neşet Ertaş."

The Japanese diplomat also noted that he visited Sivas once, the hometown of Aşık Veysel, but could not find the opportunity to visit the village where the famous poet was born and that he would definitely like to visit the place if he has the chance.

Ivasa expressed that he likes folk songs with philosophical subjects as well as the lively folk songs generally performed at Turkish weddings.

Japanese diplomat at the Embassy of Japan in Ankara Ivasa Takaaki plays bağlama, in Ankara, Türkiye, Dec. 26, 2022. (AA Photo)

Touching on the similarities between the Turks and the Japanese, Ivasa said, "Turks and Japanese hold on to their own cultures. I think in these aspects we are very similar. Both Turks and Japanese are hospitable societies, they love to host foreign guests. For example, when you first meet someone Turkish, they offer you tea. The Japanese also want to exhibit warm attitudes, but are a bit shy." Speaking in Turkish, Ivasa added that there are many delicious dishes in Türkiye and that he liked the fish soup and Manisa kebab he ate in Samsun.

Ivasa also plays the traditional musical instrument "sanshin" of Okinawa Island, similar to a banjo, consisting of a snakeskin-covered body, neck and three strings. For this, he first thought that bağlama and sanshin were quite similar instruments in terms of playing techniques. Yet when he started taking bağlama courses in Türkiye, he observed that there are many differences between the two instruments. He started with once-in-a-month classes, but upon realizing the complexity, he decided to take the courses once a week.

In addition to diplomatic duties, Ivasa also performs at sanshin concerts in Ankara.