World-renowned Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin will meet music lovers in Antalya on July 31.

According to the statement from the hotel Regnum Carya, which hosted Robbie Williams in 2023, Grammy-winning international music star Ricky Martin will be hosted as part of the "Regnum Live in Concerts" series.

Martin, who will come to Antalya to meet his fans again and perform his beloved songs, will take the stage at the Pearl Event Area of Regnum Carya in Belek.

The "Regnum Live in Concert" series has previously hosted unforgettable concerts by world stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, Tom Jones, Rita Ora, Jason Derulo, James Arthur, Tom Odell, Pink Martini and Anne Marie.