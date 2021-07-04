Toppled statues, China centenary and a pigeon: Weekly top photos

A defaced statue of Queen Victoria lies on the ground after being toppled during a rally, following another discovery of the remains of hundreds of children at former indigenous residential schools, outside the provincial legislature on Canada Day in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, July 1, 2021.
Participants wave national and party flags as balloons are released at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, July 1, 2021.
Palestinian demonstrators march with torches during a protest against the illegal West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established the previous month, at the Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements in the area.
A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Friday, July 2, 2021. On Friday, India crossed the grim milestone of more than 400,000 people lost to the coronavirus, a number that, though massive, is still thought to be a vast undercount because of a lack of testing and reporting.
Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants have been on a hunger strike for more than a month, in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2021.
Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 30, 2021.
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. June 29, 2021.
Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, look at a statue they commissioned of their late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain, July 1, 2021.
