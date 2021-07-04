Daily Sabah logo

Toppled statues, China centenary and a pigeon: Weekly top photos

by Agencies Jul 04, 2021 12:01 pm +03 +03:00

A defaced statue of Queen Victoria lies on the ground after being toppled during a rally, following another discovery of the remains of hundreds of children at former indigenous residential schools, outside the provincial legislature on Canada Day in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, July 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators tear down a statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, during protests in Barranquilla, Colombia, June 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Participants wave national and party flags as balloons are released at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, July 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A pigeon walks past social distancing markers while stepping off from an empty light rail car at Circular Quay during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Palestinian demonstrators march with torches during a protest against the illegal West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established the previous month, at the Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements in the area.

(AP Photo)

A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Friday, July 2, 2021. On Friday, India crossed the grim milestone of more than 400,000 people lost to the coronavirus, a number that, though massive, is still thought to be a vast undercount because of a lack of testing and reporting.

(AP Photo)

A boy jumps into a stepwell, built inside the shrine of Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya, to cool off on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, July 2, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The sun sets on Lake Van in Turkey's east, July 2, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A bolt of lightning crosses the sky as people look at buildings displaying a light show on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, China, June 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Mud-covered farmers play in a rice paddy field during "National Paddy Day," which marks the start of the annual rice planting season, in Tokha village on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, June 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Hand-woven carpets and kilims lay on the fields of Antalya after being processed, Turkey, July 3, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants have been on a hunger strike for more than a month, in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. June 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Indigenous performer Danielle Migwans attends a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Parked cars float in a flooded yard following heavy rainfall in Szczecin, Poland July 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, look at a statue they commissioned of their late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain, July 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

