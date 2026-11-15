A rare Roman-era sarcophagus, ancient coins and centuries-old ceramics are among the 3,300 artifacts on display at a newly opened museum in western Türkiye's Kütahya province.

The Kütahya Archaeology and Mining Museum, inaugurated on Sept. 30, brings together archaeological finds and cultural artifacts from a collection of more than 62,000 pieces.

Among its highlights is the Amazon Sarcophagus, dating to around A.D. 160, which depicts battles between Greek soldiers and the mythical female warriors known as Amazons.

The museum also displays figurines and coins from the ancient city of Aizanoi, home to one of the best-preserved temples of Zeus in Anatolia.

Museum Director Sevgi Gürdal told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the museum brings together the region’s archaeological heritage, traditional crafts and mining history.

The complex also houses a collection of ceramics spanning the Seljuk era to the present day, with works from the 19th and early 20th centuries making up much of the exhibition.

The relocation of Kütahya’s ceramic museum, established in 1999, to the new complex has nearly doubled the museum's exhibition space.