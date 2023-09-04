The Embassy of Romania in the Republic of Türkiye, in partnership with Istanbul's Dimitrie Cantemir Romanian Cultural Center and with the gracious support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is thrilled to announce the forthcoming "Romanian Culture Days" scheduled to take place from Sept. 5 to 10, at the prestigious Istanbul Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

This grand celebration is designed to commemorate the 2023 Dimitri Cantemir Cultural Year.

The festivities of Romanian Culture Days will commence on Tuesday with a resplendent Classical Music Concert, a poignant tribute to the memory of Dimitrie Cantemir.

Romania Culture Days, consisting of various cultural activities, also mark the 145th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Romania and Türkiye, as well as the 90th anniversary of the Friendship, Non-Aggression, Arbitration and Conciliation Agreement signed between the two countries on Oct. 17, 1933, in Ankara. This event is a meaningful cultural diplomacy initiative destined to fortify the bonds between Romania and Türkiye, create fresh dialogues between Romanian and Turkish artists, and introduce the Turkish public to the profound wealth of Romania's artistic heritage and traditions.

Dimitrie Cantemir, the polymath who inspired the Istanbul Romanian Cultural Center, made enduring contributions to philosophy, history and linguistics, including his magnum opus "The History of the Ottoman Empire" (1745). This luminary figure, who also was interested in music, is celebrated as one of the earliest theoreticians of Ottoman music.

In this line, the opening concert seeks to capture the essence of Dimitrie Cantemir's multifaceted persona through an extraordinary repertoire bridging Eastern and European musical influences. Under the baton of conductor Bujor Hoinic, the concert will feature the virtuosic talents of first violinist Murat Erginol, soloist Simina Croitoru (violin) and soloist Radu Sinaci (cellist).

Romanian Culture Days will feature classical music, jazz, Romanian folklore, literature, film screenings, contemporary art exhibitions and games for children.