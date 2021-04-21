The "Sapphire Art Project" has kicked off in the namesake skyscraper in the Levent neighborhood in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district, inviting art lovers to visit the building as strict measures are put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Zeynep Çilek Çimen, a renowned painter, is the arts consultant of the project.

The first edition of the project showcased the works of prominent young artists in Turkey such as Ayşen Savcı, Beyza Boynudelik, Egemen Kemal Vuruşan, Alp İşmen, Derya Geylani Vuruşan and Zeynep Çilek Çimen herself.

The second edition of the project is now ongoing with the paper art by Alp İşmen and paintings by Recep Çiftçi.

The project will be open for visits until the end of May. In addition to the exhibitions, online artist talks programs are also organized by the project.

Within the scope of the project, workshops are also provided to shed light on contemporary art.

The project, which is jointly organized with arts collector Mustafa Tatlıcı, is an opportunity for artists struggling to exhibit their works during the pandemic.