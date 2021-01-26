Mesut Özil joins long list of veteran stars who played in Turkey

Fenerbahçe has officially announced the signing of Mesut Özil, making the German playmaker the latest veteran football star to arrive in Turkey.
Over the past several years several top players transferred to the Süper Lig at the dawn of their careers.
Beşiktaş became the only other club in the life of Real Madrid fan favorite Jose Maria "Guti" Gutierrez. The Spaniard played only one full season for the Black Eagles as he was released in the first half of his second season at the club. Guti also spent a one-season stint as an assistant manager to Beşiktaş coach Şenol Güneş in 2018-19.
Sneijder's arrival became one of the most successful transfers in recent Süper Lig history. The Dutchman, who was still in his prime, helped Galatasaray win several domestic tournaments and reach the Champions League quarterfinals, which was the best performance by a Turkish team in the last decade.
Skrtel arrived in Turkey in 2016, playing for Fenerbahçe for three seasons. He departed the Canaries in August 2019 to join Italy's Atalanta, but next month returned to Turkey and signed a contract with Istanbul Başakşehir. After a major injury, his contract with Başakşehir was terminated in January 2021.
Ba initially arrived in Turkey in 2014, signing a contract with Beşiktaş. He left for China after one season and has been constantly moving between Turkish and Chinese clubs in 2017-2019. Ba enjoyed a successful career in Turkey, winning the league twice and netting 57 goals for Turkish clubs across all competitions.
The renowned defender joined Beşiktaş in 2017 and had an immediate impact at the back. Pepe played an instrumental role in the Black Eagles' historic 2017/18 Champions League campaign. That season Beşiktaş became the first Turkish club to advance to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 undefeated. Pepe and Beşiktaş mutually terminated his contract in the middle of his second season.
Robinho resurfaced in Europe in January 2018 after joining Sivasspor. His good performances in the Turkish league earned him a transfer to Istanbul Başakşehir a year later. In his second season at the club, the Brazilian helped Başakşehir win its first-ever Süper Lig title. He left the Istanbul club at the beginning of this season.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.