A “night museum” experience will begin in April at the ancient city of Sardis, a UNESCO World Heritage site in western Türkiye.

Located in the Salihli district of Manisa province, Sardis was once the capital of the Lydian civilization and is known as the place where coins were first minted under state guarantee. As part of an ongoing project, key sections of the site have been illuminated with a special lighting system.

With the night museum project, visitors will be able to safely tour the city’s landmark Roman-era bath-gymnasium complex and surrounding shops under evening lights.

The project, carried out under the coordination of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, aims to attract both domestic and international visitors throughout the year.

Mücahit Arınç, a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), said during a press briefing at the Manisa Museum that the initiative marks a modern step following years of excavation and restoration work at Sardis.

“The lighting work in the ancient city has been completed,” Arınç said. “Hopefully, Sardis will soon welcome visitors as part of the night museum program.”

Highlighting Sardis’ significance in the history of civilization, Arınç said the ancient site would become a vibrant cultural hub, similar to Ephesus, where visitors can explore at night and take part in overnight events.

“The night museum season in Türkiye generally starts in April,” Arınç added. “We are pleased to share this good news with our fellow citizens. Starting in April, Sardis will be an enchanting ancient city that can be visited at night, glowing with its new lighting and hosting a variety of enjoyable events.”