The 3rd Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, organized by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation under the leadership of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, has opened to the public, bringing together artists from around the world for the kingdom’s first-ever biennale dedicated to contemporary art.

Held in Riyadh’s JAX District, the biennale explores the theme of “continuity and change,” drawing inspiration from the nomadic traditions of the Arabian Peninsula and their histories of movement, settlement and cultural exchange. The theme centers on transformation, mobility and the constant flow of ideas across time and place.

Visitors explore the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 30, 2026. (AA Photo)

The exhibition features a wide range of works shaped by the theme, including installations, sound-based pieces, performances, video works and architectural experiments.

More than 65 artists from over 37 countries are participating in this year’s edition, representing diverse currents in contemporary art, according to Rakan Altouq, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of culture and vice chair of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation.

Speaking at the opening reception, Altouq said Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant qualitative shift in its contemporary art scene in recent years.

“By organizing biennales, launching artist residency programs, developing museums and offering grants and professional opportunities to artists, the kingdom has contributed to reshaping the regional cultural map,” Altouq said. “These efforts align with Saudi Arabia’s position and potential as a leading hub for cultural and creative mobility.”

Altouq also thanked artistic directors Nora Razian and Sabih Ahmed for their vision and meticulous work in shaping the biennale’s identity.

Diriyah Biennale Foundation CEO Aya Al-Bakree said the overarching title of the exhibition, “Fil Hal wa al-Tarhal” ("Between Settling and Journeying"), reflects the spirit of the location and revives the memory of movement, transition and cultural exchange that has shaped the history of the Arabian Peninsula and influenced regions far beyond it.

Razian said the title references the cycles of movement and pause – settling and departure – that have played a central role in the region’s history for centuries. She noted that trade, pilgrimage, migration and exile have served as carriers and producers of cultural forms, transmitting stories, songs, rhythms and languages across generations.

Ahmed said the biennale aims to open a space for critical questions about how society and culture can be reimagined through new vocabularies and imagery. He emphasized the work of the curatorial team in shaping every layer of the exhibition.

“In developing the curatorial foundation of this edition, we asked not how this place looks to the world, but how the world looks from here,” Ahmed said. “Those views are dense networks of journeys: winds, birds, modern supply chains, storms, pandemics and viruses. Rather than mapping or archiving history, the biennale stages a choreography of its fragments. Here, visitors will find countless stories echoing across times and places.”

The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale will remain open to visitors through May 2.