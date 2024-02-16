Istanbul's Arnavutköy Gallery Selvin hosts an exhibition titled "Selections from a Collection," bringing together prominent figures of Turkish art and significant representatives of contemporary art.

Among the artists featured in the exhibition are Celal Uzel, Eşref Üren, Hikmet Onat, Mehmet Güreli, Mübin Orhon, Nedim Günsur, Orhan Peker, Turgut Atalay and Ziya Keseroğlu, among others.

Celal Uzel, while following a development line based on traditional themes of painting, also reflects the influence of the 1914 generation's impressionist understanding of light and form in his works. Eşref Üren, who has won the "State Painting Award" three times and is internationally recognized, stands out as one of the best representatives of emotional and poetic landscape painting.

Hikmet Onat, known for depicting the enchanting views of Istanbul, particularly the shores of the Bosporus, with an impressionistic style, captures the illuminated waters of the Bosporus and broad, dynamic brushstrokes, reflecting a unique impressionist style. Meanwhile, among the artists are Mübin Orhon, one of the pioneers of Turkish abstract painting and Turgut Atalay, who embraces a social realist painting approach. Also featured is Ziya Keseroğlu, who has worked without adhering to any specific art movement, focusing on the plastic values of objects and depicting nature in a lyrical atmosphere with his style.

The exhibition will be open until Feb. 29.