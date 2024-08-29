Selin Yeninci has made history as the first Turkish woman selected to serve on the 52nd International Emmy Awards jury. Yeninci, an accomplished actress and producer, brings a unique perspective to the panel that will decide this year's winners.

The International Emmy Awards, which celebrate excellence in television programming outside the U.S., will hold its 52nd edition on Nov. 25 in New York City. Selin Yeninci’s selection to the jury marks a significant milestone for Türkiye, as she is the first Turkish female artist to hold this prestigious position.

Born on Jan. 16, 1988, in Istanbul, Selin Yeninci first made her mark in the arts at Izmir Atatürk High School, where she headed the theater department. After graduating from the Acting Department of Dokuz Eylül University's Faculty of Fine Arts in 2011, Yeninci launched her professional career with notable performances in plays such as "Macbeth" and "The Night of Don Juan" at Haluk Bilginer's "Oyun Atölyesi."

She gained recognition on television with her role as Hande in the series Vicdan and later joined Istanbul Public Theater in 2012. Yeninci also appeared in the TV series Ah Neriman and Kaçın Kurası and starred in films such as Olur Olur and Toz Ruhu.