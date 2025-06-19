The "glazed ceramics" featuring various figures, uncovered during excavations at the Ani archaeological site – listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kars – are now on display.

Located between two deep, narrow gorges of the Arpaçay River, which forms the border between Türkiye and Armenia, Ani was ruled by the Bagratuni dynasty from 884 to 1045 and by the Byzantines from 1045 to 1064. On Aug. 16, 1064, the city was conquered by Sultan Alp Arslan and incorporated into the Seljuk Empire.

Since its founding, Ani has been home to 23 different civilizations. It hosts numerous religious buildings such as mosques, churches and cathedrals, each bearing distinct historical and architectural value, alongside priceless historical structures and cultural treasures. Serving as the first gateway from the Caucasus to Anatolia, Ani holds unique significance.

Ongoing excavations reveal diverse artifacts from the many civilizations that left their mark on the city. Among the finds are the glazed ceramics, now exhibited at the Kars Museum.

Examples of artifacts uncovered during excavations at the Ani Archaeological Site, now exhibited at the Kars Museum, Kars, Türkiye, June 6, 2025. (AA Photo)

Exhibition details

The exhibition, consisting of two display cases filled with ceramic pieces adorned with vegetal and geometric patterns, will remain open throughout the year.

Hakim Aslan, acting director of the Kars Archaeology and Ethnography Museum, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the glazed ceramics discovered during excavations at Ani are drawing significant interest, as they are being exhibited publicly for the first time.

Highlighting the importance of these ceramics, Aslan said: “Among these ceramics are notable medieval pieces dating back approximately 900 to 1,000 years. The finest examples are glazed ceramics from the Seljuk period, characterized by green and cobalt blue tones. These ceramics feature vegetal and geometric decorations as well as human figures.”

An example of an artifact uncovered during excavations at the Ani Archaeological Site, now exhibited at the Kars Museum, Kars, Türkiye, June 6, 2025. (AA Photo)

Persian, Arabic inscriptions

Aslan explained that the Seljuk-era ceramics display numerous figures, including depictions of royal lovers – a popular iconographic theme of the time. “We have exhibited two pieces that show palace lovers – one tile and one ceramic. At the center of the ceramic is a ‘tree of life,’ with human figures on either side. Surrounding these figures are inscriptions in both Persian and Arabic. The inscriptions contain love poetry,” he noted.

Aslan also mentioned that the exhibit includes rarely found kitchenware items, such as small containers used as spice holders, which are also glazed. He added, “Since the exhibition opened, we have seen many local and foreign visitors, which is increasing our visitor potential and numbers.”