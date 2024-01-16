Amid the environmental challenges the world faces, 2023 stands out as a significant year, confirmed as the warmest on record. The EU's climate service reported that temperatures were approximately 1.48 degrees Celsius (2.66 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the long-term average before widespread fossil fuel burning began. This warming trend, attributed to both human-caused climate change and the natural El Nino weather event, has led to unprecedented global records, bringing the planet closer to breaching key international climate targets.

The consequences of this record-breaking warmth were felt globally, contributing to extreme weather events such as heatwaves, wildfires in Canada and the U.S., and prolonged drought and flooding in East Africa. The abnormal warmth also led to Antarctic sea ice hitting a historic low, extreme melting in glaciers and the highest recorded sea surface temperatures.

This dire environmental context makes the work of individuals like Selva Özelli even more significant.

Selva Özelli stands out as an environmentalist who channels her passion through various mediums, as she is not only an accomplished lawyer but also an award-winning artist and author. (Photo courtesy of Selva Özelli)

She stands out as an environmentalist who channels her passion through various mediums, as she is an accomplished lawyer and an award-winning artist and author. With an impressive track record, her work has been recognized in international art contests, in prestigious museums and numerous digital art shows.

Özelli's artistic prowess has gained global recognition, with her paintings celebrated in 19 international art contests. Her work has been exhibited in over 100 art shows organized by museums, ministries, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and even the United Nations. The scope of her influence is vast, and she has become a member of several distinguished organizations, including the Climate Heritage Network, the Gallery Climate Coalition, Art: Earth, Climate Cultures, and the Global Resilience Partnership. As an ambassador to Oceanic Global, Selva uses her art to draw attention to critical environmental issues.

Digital art shows

Özelli's solo digital art shows, aptly named "Art in the Time of Corona," are a poignant exploration of COVID-19's impact on our world. With eight editions exploring themes like Recovery Roses and Space Solar Recovery Roses, Özelli weaves a narrative of resilience and hope through these images. Each show, available on YouTube, invites viewers into a world where art becomes a powerful tool for introspection.

“Love Some Day” by Selva Özelli. (Photo courtesy of Selva Özelli)

Participating in group digital art shows, she also collaborates with other artists to address broader themes such as climate change, clean air and the celebration of women. These exhibitions, ranging from the Atelier Teymur Rzayev First Digital Climate Change Art Show to the World Migratory Bird Days and beyond, showcase the collective power of artists in raising awareness of global challenges.

Özelli's art has transcended the digital realm, also finding its place in solo museum exhibitions worldwide. From the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art to the Museo de America in Spain, her works have graced prestigious institutions. The inclusion of her pieces in the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum and Environmental Center's exhibitions during significant climate events solidifies her commitment to using art as a medium for advocacy.

"Reef Dwellers" is an art show by Selva Özelli that celebrates the role of the oceans in our everyday life and inspires action to protect reefs. (Photo courtesy of United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs)

Selva's involvement in solo U.N. conference art shows reflects her dedication to global causes. From World Wetlands Day to COP conferences and World Oceans Day, she aligns her art with international efforts to address climate change, biodiversity, and public health.

Beyond the mainstream art scene, Selva engages with various platforms and initiatives. From participating in the EU Africa Business Forum to contributing to Plastic Free July and London Climate Action Week, her art is a versatile tool for communicating messages of environmental responsibility.