A cooperation protocol was signed between the Seoul and Gimhae National Museums in South Korea and Türkiye's Çorum and Boğazkale Museums for the exhibition that will feature artifacts from the Hittites, one of the world's greatest civilizations, to be showcased in Seoul and Gimhae.

Under the protocol, a special Hittite exhibition featuring 229 artifacts will be held at Gimhae National Museum from Oct. 7 to Feb. 2.

The mayor of Çorum Halil Ibrahim Aşgın visited South Korea last week with a delegation upon the invitation of the mayor of Gimhae, Çorum’s sister city. During this visit, two significant cooperation protocols were signed to promote Çorum and scientific research.

Aşgın emphasized the importance of this phase for Çorum’s cultural life and tourism. From Oct. 7 to Feb. 2, 229 archaeological artifacts recovered from Hattusa, Boğazkale, Alacahöyük and the Çorum Museum will be exhibited in Gimhae and later in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. He noted that the collaboration is even more meaningful because the Gaya civilization in South Korea and the Hittite civilization existed during the same period.

Yun Hyeung-won, the director of Gimhae National Museum, expressed his happiness about the collaboration with Çorum Municipality and noted that Hittite artifacts will be exhibited in South Korea for the first time. Seoul Museum director Jiyeon Kim, on the other hand, stated that the South Korean public will be able to see the valuable artifacts of the Hittite civilization, which will increase their interest in Türkiye and Çorum.

A cooperation protocol was signed between Hitit University and Inje University in South Korea. The Hitit University president announced that the protocol with Inje University will enable collaboration in scientific research and the implementation of a student and faculty exchange program.

The president said: "As the universities of two sister cities, we have agreed with Inje University on issues such as student exchange and faculty member exchange to achieve the academic aspect of cultural integration between the two cities. We are ready to contribute in any way to strengthen our fraternal ties. Starting from the upcoming terms, we hope to begin exchanges and projects under the agreement with Inje University."