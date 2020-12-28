Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

The world's top 50 desserts

Dec 28, 2020 12:55 pm +03 +03:00

Baklava

Layers and layers of thin phyllo pastry with a nutty filling drenched in syrup make for the most delectable Turkish dessert. There is a slew of different versions, and there are even some for diabetics!

Cornes de Gazelles

Literally called “Gazelle Horns,” this Moroccan cookie is filled with almonds and orange blossom water.

Medovik

Medovik is a Russian cake consisting of many layers of thin honey cake with a creamy frosting in between.

New York Cheesecake

A heavy crust and a creamy cheesecake filling make this kind of cheesecake iconic.

Oliebollen

This Dutch dessert is usually eaten on New Year’s and is a sweet fried dough with raisins, dusted in powdered sugar.

M'hanncha

This Moroccan dessert consists of ground nuts, orange blossom water and mastic rolled up in phyllo pastry.

Qatayef

Found in the Middle East and usually served during the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, these are tiny pancakes filled with cheese, fruits, nuts or cream.

Polvorones

Found in Latin America, Spain and the Philippines, these shortbread cookies are dusted in powdered sugar.

Saffron Ice Cream

This Iranian classic is made with saffron, rosewater and pistachios.

Snow Ice

This Taiwanese ice cream of sorts is known for its unusual shaving technique.

Sour Cherry Pie

This midwestern U.S. delicacy is a pie filled to the brim with sour cherries.

Schwarzwalder Kirschtorte

This German cake is more widely known as “Black Forest Cake,” skipping the “cherry” part of the name. Layers of chocolate cake, cherries and lots of whipped cream make not only for a great taste but a stunning look.

Sticky Rice with Mango

Made out of rice, coconut milk and palm sugar, this dessert originates in Thailand.

Linzer Torte

This Austrian delicacy is made from a nut-filled dough, which gets covered with jam and baked with a bit more of that delicious dough.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

This British dessert is made out of a cake with dates and topped off with a creamy sauce.

Tres Leches

This Mexican and Central American dessert means literally “Three Milks” due to its overflowing amount of milk, making for a very soft cake.

Tiramisu

Layers of cream with mascarpone and coffee-soaked ladyfingers make for the most iconic Italian dessert known around the world.

Mousse Au Chocolat

If you like chocolate but don’t want it heavy, chocolate mousse is the way to go. This French dessert is the quintessential airy dessert.

Tarte Tatin

This French dessert consists of apples and dough baked together upside down, creating a caramelized layer.

Japanese Cheesecake

The Japanese cousin of the classic cheesecake is very airy and surprises you with its cheesy flavor. This cheesecake is so fluffy that it is known to jiggle when shaken.

Trifle

Layers of sponge cake, jam, custard and fresh fruit make for the most British dessert.

Creme Brulee

This French golden-colored dessert has a crunchy caramel top with a creamy vanilla custard hiding beneath it.

Lemon Tart

This French dessert appeals to every lover of lemons. This sour-sweet delicacy consists of a tarte with a thin layer of lemon cream.

Doughnuts

This delight is made of fried dough with a sugar or chocolate glaze, popularized in the United States, though variations can be found all around the world. With or without a filling, this dessert is an absolute treat.

Sesame Balls

This Chinese dessert, called Jian Dui, is a deep-fried ball with a creamy filling.

Pavlova

Named after the ballerina Anna Pavlova, this dessert was created after her visit to Australia and New Zealand. It is essentially meringue with a variety of fruit and cream.

Tub Tim Krob

Literally meaning “Crispy Rubies,” this Thai dessert is made out of crushed ice and coconut milk infused with pandan leaves. The colorful additions on top are made out of boiled water chestnuts soaked in syrup.

Alfajores

This South American dessert consists of two shortbread cookies with a thick layer of dulce de leche, a spread made out of sweetened milk – similar to super-condensed milk.

Cardamom Buns

This Swedish dessert consists of yeast dough with a filling of cardamom, sugar and butter.

Apfelstrudel

What is the result of a combination of phyllo pastry and apple filling? It is this Austrian traditional dessert, called Apfelstrudel. The filling features not only apples but also raisins, bread crumbs and molten butter.

Cendol

This iced coconut milk dessert is topped with green rice-flour jellies, sweetened red beans and other toppers, and can be found throughout southeast Asia.

Mandazi

This South Sudanese dessert is a kind of fried dough, with the addition of coconut milk, giving it a unique flavor.

Cannoli

This Sicilian dessert combines a crisp shell with a creamy filling, making for a sweet but texturally interesting experience.

Brownies

These are soft and absolutely chocolatey. The American staple of brownies has conquered the hearts of every chocolate lover around the world.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nothing seems more American than this iconic cookie with chunks of chocolate peeking out.

Coconut Cake

The southern U.S. has this fluffy cake on offer, with layers of vanilla cake packed with frosting and lots of shredded coconut.

Rigo Jancsi

This Hungarian dessert is a chocolate sponge cake filled with a thick layer of chocolate mousse and a layer of apricot jam.

Burma

Just like baklava, this dessert is doused in syrup and filled with nuts, but this time, it is rolled up in kadayıf, very fine strips of dough. This Turkish dessert is fried before the syrup infusion, giving it a nice crunch.

Dan Tats

This is an egg custard in a small, crisp crust found in Hong Kong.

Flan

This thick custard is native to Latin America and is topped with a dark caramel sauce.

Eszterhazy Torta

This Hungarian dessert is known for its elegant decoration on top, consisting of stacks of almond meringue with chocolate buttercream in between.

Gateau Fondant au Chocolat

This French “melting chocolate cake” is literally what its name says it is: A warm cake opens up to gooey chocolate lava, which is sometimes paired with ice cream to balance the heaviness of the dessert.

Gelato

Without this Italian dessert, no summer would be the same again. This ice cream comes in a wide variety of flavors from classic chocolate to fresh mint.

Gulab Jamun

This Indian dessert is essentially fried dough made out of a milk solid called khoya as its main ingredient. Once fried, these balls are doused in rose-flavored syrup.

Kashata

This dessert can be found in East Africa and consists of peanuts or fresh coconut, or both, stuck together with caramel.

Kulfi

This Indian ice cream is made out of reduced milk, akin to condensed milk, with a variety of flavors added to it.

Kouign Amann

This Breton pastry is crusted in caramel and has many, many layers to it. It is literally called “butter cake.”

Kunefe

Found all around the Middle East and in Turkey, this dessert is essentially a kadayıf sandwich with some stretchy cheese that gets baked over fire. Once baked through, it gets dosed in syrup and eaten while still warm.

Kifli

This Hungarian dessert is essentially a cookie filled with fruit preserves and rolled up to look like a croissant.

Ma'amoul

This classic dessert of the Middle East is essentially a date-filled semolina cookie.

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.