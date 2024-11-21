Leaders, policymakers, climate activists and experts from around the world have gathered at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to address the growing impacts of the climate crisis and strengthen global efforts for solutions.

The COP29 is currently taking place in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and is seen as a critical milestone in the implementation of the Paris Agreement. This year’s conference is focused on concrete strategies to limit global temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), reduce the disproportionate effects on vulnerable communities and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future.

Representing Türkiye, painter and academic Seval Özcan participated in the "MAMA - Mother Nature International Art Project" held at COP29. (Courtesy of Seval Özcan)

Mother Nature Project

One of the most notable initiatives at COP29 this year is the launch of the international “MAMA – Mother Nature” project, initiated through the collaborative leadership of nations and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs). This global project aims to address environmental challenges by integrating science, policy and community action. The project emphasizes the interdependence between humans and nature, aiming to enhance climate resilience through a nature-based approach.

Spearheaded by a coalition of nations and NGOs, the MAMA project was introduced by Leyla Aliyeva, vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. It has been supported by the remarkable Heydar Aliyev Center, designed by the renowned architect Zaha Hadid. The project advocates for a nature-based approach to boosting climate resilience, recognizing the mutual dependence of humans and nature.

Leyla Aliyeva, vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, delivers her speech at the MAMA project event in Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19, 2024. (Courtesy of Seval Özcan)

The MAMA project brings together artists from 28 countries, including Azerbaijan, the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Türkiye, Belarus, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Brazil, Romania, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Georgia, Sweden, Greece, Spain, Israel, Germany, South Korea, Bahrain, Estonia, Latvia, Croatia, Serbia, India, Pakistan, the United States and Morocco. A total of 55 artists contributed to this project.

Türkiye’s contribution

Representing Türkiye, painter and academic Seval Özcan participated in the MAMA - Mother Nature International Art Project. Through her artwork, Özcan highlighted the strong connection between humanity and nature while also showcasing the unifying and awareness-raising power of art in response to the climate crisis.

Painter and academic Seval Özcan delivers a speech at the MAMA project event in Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19, 2024. (Courtesy of Seval Özcan)

In her speech, Özcan emphasized the urgency of protecting our planet, stating: "Global warming is seriously affecting our world. It is our responsibility to take action to protect our planet. Nature does not need humans; humans need nature. Our future depends on nature."