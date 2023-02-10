Renowned celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, have come forward to raise awareness and support for those affected by the recent earthquakes, which devastated 10 Turkish provinces and parts of Syria on Monday.

Selena Gomez, with her massive followers of 377 million on Instagram, shared a photo of a rescued child and a link to UNICEF's aid campaign. In her post, she said, "Heartbroken for those affected by the earthquake in Syria & Türkiye. If you're looking for ways to help, here's a link to donate."

Similarly, famous singer Shakira used her social media to spread awareness of the devastating impact the earthquakes have had on children in the region. She shared a photo of a rescued child and a link to the aid campaign.

Jennifer Lopez, who has expressed her support for her fans in Türkiye and Syria, shared that this was the strongest earthquake that hit the region in nearly 100 years. She directed her followers to UNICEF's donation campaign to aid children affected by the disaster.

Famous Indian actress Jennifer Winget expressed her grief upon viewing images of the earthquake's aftermath and offered her prayers for the victims; while American actress Lana Parrilla, known for her roles in "Lost" and "24," expressed her sorrow and prayed for the Turkish and Syrian communities.

French model Sebastien Betsch shared photos of the earthquake-stricken regions while directing his followers to donate. His post read, "I've been lucky enough to experience firsthand the generosity of the Turkish people and I believe that it is now in our hands to give it back to them."

Spanish musician Enrique Iglesias shared the aid campaign "Save The Children" and called for love, support, and donations for those who are able.

Finally, world-renowned chef Jamie Oliver shared the U.K.-based Disaster Emergency Committee's (DEC) aid campaign for the two countries and expressed his sympathy for those affected.