The "Shirts with Prayers" exhibition, featuring replicas of the prayer shirts worn by Ottoman sultans to achieve victory in battles and protection from evil, has opened in Rome, the capital of Italy.

The exhibition at the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) Rome Turkish Cultural Center showcases 30 works prepared by calligrapher Mehmet Vanlıoğlu, illumination artist Ayşe Vanlıoğlu, and their 13-person team. These works have brought together Turkish and Italian art enthusiasts.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Zafer Kıyıcı, director of the YEE Rome Turkish Cultural Center, expressed their joy in presenting the prayer shirts worn by Ottoman sultans to art lovers in Rome, following exhibitions in Japan, Germany and Albania. He extended his gratitude to artists Ayşe and Mehmet Vanlıoğlu.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Turkish Embassy Counsellor in Rome, Ayça Sarıtekin, Italian guests interested in Turkish culture, and Turkish students studying in Rome.

Replicas of prayer shirts worn by Ottoman sultans in battles are displayed in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2024. (AA Photo)

Illumination artist Ayşe Vanlıoğlu spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) before the opening of the exhibition, and said, "We wanted to make a historical transfer by replicating the shirts, decorated with prayers, worn by our sultans under their armor. We have had exhibitions in many countries and many cities in Türkiye, and they have received a lot of interest. Now we have come to Rome."

Pointing to the significance of Rome in Ottoman history, Vanlıoğlu said, "Of course, historical connections move us more emotionally. For example, over there is the shirt of Prince Cem. We know that he was detained and held here. His shirt never reached its owner. Such historical connections naturally excite us a lot."

Ayşe Vanlıoğlu mentioned that the exhibition includes a replica of a shirt made for Prince Cem by his loved ones, with its collar closed as it never reached him.

Calligrapher Mehmet Vanlıoğlu, one of the project architects, stated that they have been working on the exhibition for 10 years and said, "We are very happy to pass on the culture of our ancestors to the youth."