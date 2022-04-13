Cuban crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs

Now underway, the migration causes concern to drivers who try to swerve in an often futile attempt not to kill the crustaceans. The crabs are a nuisance to residents, but the sight of their road-crossing is a wonder for tourists and other first-time onlookers.

A carrion bird flies over the remains of crushed crabs as they cross a road after spawning in the sea in Giron, Cuba, April 9, 2022.

(AP Photo)