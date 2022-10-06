The applications for the fifth edition of the Red Crescent International Amity Short Film Festival have started and will run until Oct. 10.

Filmmakers will be able to send their short film and documentary productions to the categories of "Main Competition," "Kırk Yıllık Hatır (roughly translates to 40 years of remembrance)," and "Humanitarian Eye" categories.

For the first time in the festival's history, a production will receive "Red Crescent Humanistic Perspective." Also, a documentary vying in the category of "Humanitarian Eye" will be presented with the "Red Crescent Humanitarian Aid" award at the festival, once for the first time.

Last year, the festival hosted 448 films from 50 countries and will bring together art goers this year once between Dec. 22-25.

Films that have previously applied to the International Red Crescent Friendship Short Film Festival will not be able to apply again, and the festival's award will be announced at the press conference to be held at a later date. Meanwhile, Turkish productions will be able to apply for free.

The festival is organized under the auspices of the Turkish Red Crescent and the Balcony Film organization and with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the General Directorate of Cinema.

Three awards for best 'shorts'

Fiction, animation and experimental films made as of 2020, directly or indirectly dealing with the theme of friendship, will be able to participate in the "Main Competition" section of the festival. These productions shouldn't exceed 20 minutes, including the credits, with English subtitles.

'Humanitarian Aid' award

In the "Humanitarian Eye" section, the movies that deal with the themes of war, natural disasters and epidemics, as well as the humanitarian response and aid will be screened. Documentary films with English subtitles of less than 30 minutes, including the credits, shot after Jan. 1, 2018, can apply to this section. A selected film will receive the "Red Crescent Humanitarian Aid Award."

No production year limits

Productions in different formats, such as short films, documentaries, animation, experimental and video art that do not exceed 30 minutes, and regardless of the production year, will be able to apply to the category of non-competition screening.