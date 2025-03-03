The Side Museum, which underwent restoration work last year under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, stands out for its rich collection, offering insight into the region’s history through artifacts from the Late Bronze Age, Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods.

Located in the ancient city of Side in the Manavgat district of Antalya, the museum was established in a building that was originally a Roman-era bathhouse dating from the 2nd century A.D. It has been welcoming visitors since 1962.

The museum houses a collection of 3,309 archaeological artifacts and 9,484 coins, including sculptures, sarcophagi, inscriptions, reliefs, busts, jewelry, architectural fragments and items made of terracotta, glass and bronze. These span various historical periods, from the Late Bronze Age to the Byzantine era.

Restored as part of the “Heritage for the Future” project by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the museum reopened its doors to the public in November of the previous year. The restoration included both indoor and outdoor areas, along with new exhibit arrangements.

The artifacts are on display at the Side Museum in Antalya, Türkiye, until Feb. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

Thanks to recent archaeological excavations, thematic display cases have been set up to showcase a variety of recently unearthed artifacts. The museum’s rich atmosphere and diverse collection continue to captivate visitors with its historical depth and educational value.

Local Museum

Professor Feriştah Alanyalı, Head of the Side Archaeological Excavations and a faculty member at Anadolu University, discussed the significance of the region’s findings. According to Alanyalı, the artifacts discovered in the area date as far back as the 8th or 9th century B.C., continuing through to the 13th century during the Seljuk period, with some interruptions.

He emphasized that the museum has a vast collection from Side and its surroundings, including items from the Late Bronze Age, which indicate the region’s importance as a settlement since the Hittite period. “Our museum's collection includes finds from the Late Bronze Age, showing that the region has hosted significant settlements since the Hittite era,” said Alanyalı.

He also described the Side Museum as a local museum with an incredibly rich collection. "This museum not only showcases finds from Side but also features artifacts from surrounding areas. Particularly since 2014, with increased excavation activities in Side, our museum has become one of the most crowded archaeological site museums,” he added.

Alanyalı also pointed out that the ancient city of Side attracts numerous local and international tourists each year, creating the need for the museum’s renovation. With the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the museum has undergone a redesign to showcase its treasures better.

The renewed museum has been well received, with Alanyalı noting that it now hosts a range of monumental works reflecting the sculptural legacy of Side. “Side Museum displays sculptures from the Imperial Hall to the east of the gymnasium, sculptures uncovered in recent years from the southern portico of the gymnasium and sculptures from the Monumental Fountain,” he stated.