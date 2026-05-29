A new exhibition called “Blue Beauties,” inspired by Istanbul, has opened at Singapore’s famous public garden "Gardens by the Bay" through a collaboration with the Embassy of Türkiye in Singapore.

As part of the annual themed flower exhibitions organized by Gardens by the Bay, Türkiye is participating in 2026 as a cultural content provider country for the fourth time.

The exhibition, organized in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye in Singapore, Turkish Airlines and Gardens by the Bay, expands the scope and impact of previous cultural collaborations and features activities inspired by Turkish history and aesthetic tradition under the name “Blue Beauties.”

Singapore’s Minister of State for Finance Indranee Rajah, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Singapore Sadık Arslan and Gardens by the Bay CEO Felix Loh attended the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the opening, Ambassador Sadık Arslan said the exhibition opens a window into a civilization that views flowers not merely as decorations of nature, but as companions of daily life, symbols of elegance and reflections of the human spirit.

A view of Istanbul-themed “Blue Beauties” exhibition in Singapore’s world-famous public park Gardens by the Bay, Singapore, May 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

Arslan noted that Istanbul, for centuries, has been not only a political center, but also a cradle of art, culture, poetry, architecture, refined aesthetics and that throughout this history flowers have been deeply embedded in architecture, art, poetry, music, literature, cuisine and many aspects of social life in the city.

Among the flowers associated with Istanbul, Arslan highlighted the red-budded tree known in Turkish as “erguvan,” emphasizing its unique importance:

“You will also see those purple trees displayed in this hall today. From biblical legends to royal documents, this flower has always existed. Blooming along the Bosporus, it transforms the city into a dreamlike landscape. For generations, the blooming of the erguvan has symbolized renewed beauty and the joyful arrival of spring. Ottoman sultans, poets and artists admired this instructive landscape. Even today, the erguvan continues to define Istanbul’s visual memory.”

Arslan emphasized that the love of flowers in Istanbul has never been limited to palaces, noting that flowers have been part of daily life – in homes, markets, fountains, mosques, manuscripts, textiles, ceramics and public festivals.

Arslan added that flowers are also part of the language of hospitality, elegance, love and have not only shaped Istanbul’s emotional and artistic landscape in many ways but have also deeply inspired classical Turkish poetry and music. He noted that some musical works from this tradition will also be presented to visitors at the exhibition.

Arslan stated that the exhibition reflects cultural heritage and serves as a bridge between cultures, saying: “Here, in the ‘Garden City’ of Singapore, Istanbul’s spirit finds a meaningful and inspiring counterpart. This exhibition marks our fourth floral exhibition in cooperation with our embassy. We deeply value this growing cultural collaboration, which continues to strengthen the friendship between Türkiye and Singapore.”

He also noted that it is the 40th anniversary of Turkish Airlines’ first flight to Singapore and expressed gratitude to the airline for being the main sponsor of the exhibition.

A view of Istanbul-themed “Blue Beauties” exhibition in Singapore’s world-famous public park Gardens by the Bay, Singapore, May 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

Exhibition open until June 21

The “Blue Beauties” exhibition, open to visitors until June 21, is arranged around hydrangeas, erguvans and visual elements symbolizing Türkiye’s cultural and historical heritage. These include representations of Topkapı Palace, Maiden’s Tower (also known as Leander's Tower), Grand Bazaar and hot air balloons of Cappadocia.

The exhibition also presents examples of traditional Turkish weaving, ceramics, carpets, evil eye beads and copper craftsmanship for the enjoyment of Singaporeans and international visitors.

In addition, live musical performances allow visitors to experience selected traditional Turkish music pieces performed live.

The exhibition is expected to attract more than 300,000 visitors by June 21.

Previously at Gardens by the Bay, the 2023 “Tulipmania” exhibition featured Türkiye-themed content titled “Origins of the Tulip” for the first time. In 2024, cultural collaboration continued under a “Lake” theme, and last year, the “Tulipmania” exhibition further strengthened this cultural connection with events inspired by Turkish history and aesthetic tradition.