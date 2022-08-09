The 26-year-old Grammy and Billboard award-winning Dua Lipa announced on her social media that Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani presented her with the prestigious title of "honorary ambassador to Kosovo," on Saturday.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference,” Lipa wrote on Instagram. “The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you.”

Dua Lipa was in Kosovo to perform at the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo's capital Pristina. Dukagjin Lipa, Dua's father, was also recognized as the founder of the festival by Osmani.

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa (L) and Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani pose after their meeting, Pristina, Kosovo, Aug. 6, 2022. (Instagram / @dualipa)

“Today, I gave the title of Honorary Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Dua Lipa, because she continues to honor our country in every step and every appearance,” the president wrote on her social media. “I thanked her, on behalf of all the citizens of the Republic of Kosovo, for everything she has done and is making our voice heard everywhere in the world.”

Dua Lipa was born into an Albanian family that immigrated from Kosovo to England. After making her name known to the whole world with her hit songs, she became a source of pride in her country.