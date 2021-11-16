Daily Sabah logo

A look at 'The Doctor' Valentino Rossi's career

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Nov 16, 2021 9:58 am +03 +03:00

Record-breaking motorcycle racer. Charismatic showman. Italy’s most popular athlete for years.

Italy's rider Valentino Rossi waves to his fans after a fourth free practice session for Sunday's San Marino Moto GP grand prix at the Misano circuit, in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept. 13, 2014.

(AP Photo)

Valentino Rossi, who competed in his final race on Sunday at the Valencia Grand Prix, was all that and more.

Rossi, of Italy, celebrates his second-place finish in the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP motorcycle race, on April 23, 2017, in Austin, Texas.

(AP Photo)

The owner of nine world titles – including seven in the premier class – is considered the greatest modern driver in his sport.

Italy's Valentino Rossi, sporting a new helmet painted with a picture of himself, steers his Yamaha during the free practice of the Italian Moto GP at the Mugello circuit, in Scarperia, Italy, May 31, 2008.

(AP Photo)

Nicknamed “The Doctor,” Rossi became famous for his elaborate post-race celebrations, featuring wigs, fake sponsors and interactive skits with his fans.

Rossi of Italy, reacts after winning the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, northern Netherlands, June 30, 2007.

(AP Photo)

Rossi was so popular in Italy that Ferrari offered him a chance to test in Formula One and at his first opportunity in 2006 he was competitive with Michael Schumacher and faster than several other drivers in the four-wheeled sport.

Rossi rides his bike in Phillip Island, Australia, Oct. 3, 2008 during the first free practice session ahead of the 2008 Australian Moto GP. Record-breaking motorcycle racer.

(AP Photo)

At his final race, video messages for Rossi were shown on the television broadcast, including those from actors Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves as well as athletes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Lewis Hamilton, Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Pirlo.

Rossi poses for a photo after finishing second in the qualifying session for Sunday's MotoGP Japanese Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo, Oct. 10, 2015.

(AP Photo)

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo waved the checkered flag at the end of the race, marking the last time the Italian veteran crossed the line.

World Moto GP champion Valentino Rossi of Italy leans his Yahama into a curve during a Moto GP testing session in Jerez, southern Spain, March 12, 2006.

(AP Photo)

Rossi had announced he would retire earlier this season.

Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi shakes hands with cheering fans after a free practice session of the Japan Motorcycle Grand Prix at Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo, Sept. 27, 2008.

(AP Photo)

His seven triumphs in the top motorcycling series, previously known as 500cc and now MotoGP, came in the 2001-05 and 2008-09 seasons.

Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi, of Italy, crosses the finish line to win the San Marino MotoGP at the Misano circuit, in Misano, Italy, Sept. 6, 2009.

(AP Photo)

Sunday was his 372nd race in the main series, where he won 89 times and had 199 podium finishes.

Italy's Valentino Rossi, of Yamaha, throws his helmet as he celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP race at the Mugello circuit, in Scarperia, Italy, June 3, 2007.

(AP Photo)

Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi, of Italy, crashes during a first free practice session at the Misano circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept. 12, 2014.

(AP Photo)

Italy's Valentino Rossi, right, celebrates on the podium with teammate Colin Edwards, March 25, 2007, after winning the MotoGP race of the Spanish motorcycling Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain.

(AP Photo)

Italy's Valentino Rossi waves to fans prior to the start of the Italian Moto GP, at the Mugello race circuit, in Scarperia, Italy, June 2, 2013.

(AP Photo)

MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy waves at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste, near Valencia, Spain, Nov. 14, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Italy's Valentino Rossi on a Yamaha takes a turn on his way to win the MotoGP Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, China, May 1, 2005.

(AP Photo)

Moto GP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy approaches the finish line to win the Catalunya Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside Barcelona, Spain, June 5, 2016.

(AP Photo)

Italy's Valentino Rossi rides his Yamaha during the MotoGP practice qualifying session for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Misano circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Oct. 23, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Italy's Valentino Rossi falls off his Ducati during the MotoGP free practice session at the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia, Oct. 20, 2012.

(AP Photo)

Italian Moto GP motorcycle World champion Valentino Rossi drives a Ferrari Formula One car during a F1 motor racing test session at the Cheste's racetrack near Valencia, Spain, Feb.1, 2006.

(AP Photo)

