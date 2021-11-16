A look at 'The Doctor' Valentino Rossi's career

Record-breaking motorcycle racer. Charismatic showman. Italy’s most popular athlete for years.
Italy's rider Valentino Rossi waves to his fans after a fourth free practice session for Sunday's San Marino Moto GP grand prix at the Misano circuit, in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept. 13, 2014.
The owner of nine world titles – including seven in the premier class – is considered the greatest modern driver in his sport.
Italy's Valentino Rossi, sporting a new helmet painted with a picture of himself, steers his Yamaha during the free practice of the Italian Moto GP at the Mugello circuit, in Scarperia, Italy, May 31, 2008.
Rossi was so popular in Italy that Ferrari offered him a chance to test in Formula One and at his first opportunity in 2006 he was competitive with Michael Schumacher and faster than several other drivers in the four-wheeled sport.
Rossi rides his bike in Phillip Island, Australia, Oct. 3, 2008 during the first free practice session ahead of the 2008 Australian Moto GP. Record-breaking motorcycle racer.
At his final race, video messages for Rossi were shown on the television broadcast, including those from actors Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves as well as athletes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Lewis Hamilton, Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Pirlo.
Rossi poses for a photo after finishing second in the qualifying session for Sunday's MotoGP Japanese Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo, Oct. 10, 2015.
Former Brazil striker Ronaldo waved the checkered flag at the end of the race, marking the last time the Italian veteran crossed the line.
World Moto GP champion Valentino Rossi of Italy leans his Yahama into a curve during a Moto GP testing session in Jerez, southern Spain, March 12, 2006.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.