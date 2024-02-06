For over 30 years, displaying more than 12,000 performances and reaching over 10 million spectators, "Slava’s Snowshow" has been awarded numerous accolades, opening the doors to a world where magic takes center stage.

Nominated for "Best Special Theatrical Event" at the Tony Awards and honored with the "Unique Theatrical Experience" award at the Drama Desk Awards, "Slava's Snowshow" derives from the brilliance of Slava Polunin, the founder of the Academy of Fools, one of the world's most celebrated performance artists. With a journey spanning from London to New York, Australia to Mexico, this show has garnered recognition with over 20 international awards.

Ahead of his performance at Zorlu PSM, we had the opportunity to sit down with Slava Polunin, renowned as one of the world's greatest clowns, to delve into the artistry behind his craft.

In a world where laughter is cherished as a universal language, being hailed as the greatest clown comes with both gratification and responsibility. However, for the individual dubbed as the "President of the Clown Academy," such titles hold a deeper significance. These accolades, such as creating the academy itself or being titled "Andersen's Ambassador to Russia" by Demark's queen, embody a legacy beyond mere amusement.

Nominated for "Best Special Theatrical Event" at the Tony Awards and honored with the "Unique Theatrical Experience" award at the Drama Desk Awards, "Slava’s Snowshow" derives from the brilliance of Slava Polunin. (Photo courtesy of Zorlu PSM)

"Clowns, like all individuals, exhibit a spectrum of emotions. Some exude seriousness, while others radiate joviality; some are relaxed and cheerful, while others embody darkness and solemnity. Yet, the character created always mirrors the performer's personality. Thus, the process of finding one's clown mask is deeply personal and time-consuming. Clowning symbolizes freedom: it represents how a clown acts and perceives the world, which often diverges from societal norms, embracing the sincerity of a child – a quality often lost in adulthood," Polunin said.

While clowns typically project happiness and cheer on stage, they too grapple with unhappiness in life.

"These adversities are seen as lessons to be learned. Despite facing moments of depression, disappointment and sorrow, unwavering familial support and a strong belief in perceiving situations correctly have consistently aided in transcending these emotional lows," he added.

For Polunin, it is essential to grasp the vastness and inclusivity of the concept of clowning – an endeavor daunting in its magnitude.

Clown's freedom

"Freedom, an essential aspect for clowns, isn't synonymous with disorder or chaos but encompasses the freedom of choice, thought, expression and confronting the reality of the moment, including the freedom to 'speak one's mind,'" he explained the concept of freedom in the act of clowning.

"The act of donning a mask extends beyond physicality; it becomes a metaphor for self-protection. In essence, masks serve as a shield for vulnerable individuals, concealing their true identities," he elaborated.

For this, "Slava's Snowshow" isn't just another clown performance; it embodies the epitome of clowning.

"Renowned artists and directors, like Federico Fellini, regarded clowning as the pinnacle of acting, making it a significant part of the true clowning legacy. Traversing the globe, the universality of the clown's artistry is evident. Devoid of language, their performances touch upon universal themes –love, friendship, loneliness, gain and loss – appealing to audiences worldwide," he said.

Expectations for viewers of "Slava Snowshow" transcend mere entertainment; it's a journey back to childhood – a realm filled with dreams, expectations and the innocence of youth. It's an immersion into a world of colors, genuine emotions, and significant details recognized at a tender age– a journey where each spectator encounters their narrative and world – a notion cherished deeply by the performer.

In essence, being recognized as the best clown isn't merely about eliciting laughter; it's about understanding the complexities of human emotions, transcending societal norms and embodying the purity of expression – a feat accomplished by few, yet revered by many.

"Slava Snowshow" will be at Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) between Feb. 28 and March 3.