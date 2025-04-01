Sony Pictures said its big-screen story about The Beatles will be told through four films released in April 2028, each from the perspective of one of the Fab Four.

Director Sam Mendes also revealed the cast for the films on Monday at the CinemaCon industry convention in Las Vegas.

Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison.

While the groundbreaking British band's rise to fame has been well-chronicled, "I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore," Mendes said onstage to an audience of theater owners.

The four films will be released "in proximity" to each other in April 2028, Mendes said, adding that Sony executive Tom Rothman described it as "the first bingeable theatrical experience."

"Frankly, we need big cinematic events to get people out of the house," said Mendes, who won an Oscar for directing "American Beauty."

Mescal starred in "Gladiator II" and "All of Us Strangers" and was nominated for an Oscar for "Aftersun." Keoghan received an Oscar nomination for "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Dickinson starred in "Babygirl," and Quinn appeared in "Gladiator II" and Netflix hit "Stranger Things."

The four actors appeared briefly onstage dressed in all black and bowed in unison, a hallmark of Beatles performances.

Sony titled the movies "The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event."

"We are going to dominate the culture that month," said Rothman, the CEO and chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group.