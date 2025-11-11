Founded by King Charles III in 2006, the Turquoise Mountain Foundation has been instrumental in preserving and promoting traditional craftsmanship across conflict-affected regions of the Islamic world. The foundation is now bringing artisans from across the Islamic world to London with its exhibition, "Patterns of Faith: Living Traditions in Islamic Art," hosted at the globally renowned auction house Sotheby’s.

Organized in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (ITHRA) and Sotheby’s, the exhibition showcases works by master craftsmen from Afghanistan, Palestine, Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. It explores the intersection of faith, aesthetics and craftsmanship in Islamic art.

Rahles, or small reading desks for reciting the Quran, are on display at the exhibition "Patterns of Faith: Living Traditions in Islamic Art" at Sotheby’s, London, U.K., Nov. 5, 2025. (AA Photo)

The exhibition features a rich array of artifacts, including pulpits, Quran lecterns, handwritten Mushafs, tiles, glass lamps, carved wooden doors and decorative arches. These works highlight the spirit of architecture and traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary approach, breathing new life into centuries-old techniques through the hands of today’s artisans.

The Turquoise Mountain Foundation aims to revive traditional crafts in regions affected by conflict and crisis, support local economies and preserve cultural heritage. Today, the foundation operates across a wide geography – from Afghanistan to Myanmar and from the Middle East to North Africa.

While the exhibition has captivated London audiences, Shoshana Stewart, president of the Turquoise Mountain Foundation, expressed hopes for expanding its reach internationally, particularly to Türkiye.

“We would love to bring these works to Türkiye. It would be a tremendous honor. Türkiye represents such a great civilization with deep roots and layers. The next stop for the exhibition is Medina, which will be wonderful because many of these pieces were prepared for the exhibition ‘Hijrah: Following the Prophet.’ The geometry of the carpet and pulpit behind me is inspired by the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. Returning these works to Medina will be meaningful, but our goal is to take them around the world and show them to as many people as possible. Türkiye would be a perfect stop.”

Artworks on display at the "Patterns of Faith: Living Traditions in Islamic Art" exhibition at Sotheby’s, London, U.K., Nov. 5, 2025. (AA Photo)

Stewart also emphasized the potential for collaboration between Turkish artisans and their counterparts from other countries: “It would be amazing to connect Turkish craftsmen with artisans from other countries. We should definitely explore this.”

Following Stewart’s remarks, Thalia Kennedy, creative director of the foundation and curator of the exhibition, elaborated on the show’s vision and mission.

“What connects all these artisans is a shared goal – to celebrate Islamic art and particularly the patterns and geometry of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. These works demonstrate the extraordinary skills of master artisans and the ‘living craft’ culture they pass on to apprentices. The pieces in this exhibition are museum-quality and have been incorporated into ITHRA’s main collection, showcasing how these living traditions and high standards are preserved today.”

A man explores the "Patterns of Faith: Living Traditions in Islamic Art" exhibition at Sotheby’s, London, U.K., Nov. 5, 2025. (AA Photo)

Kennedy also highlighted the foundation’s efforts to connect artisans with both local and global markets: “The works on display were produced on ITHRA’s commission and added to its collection, but artisans can also receive new commissions through Turquoise Mountain. All revenue generated by the foundation goes directly back to the craftsmen. If the opportunity arises, we would be delighted to exhibit these works in Türkiye.”

The London exhibition at Sotheby’s headquarters will remain open to visitors until the end of the month, uniting the rich craftsmanship heritage of the Islamic world under one roof and celebrating how faith and art converge in Islamic culture.