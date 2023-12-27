Lee Sun-Kyun, a renowned South Korean actor recognized for performing in the Academy Award-winning movie "Parasite," passed away at 48 on Wednesday.

The actor was found inside a vehicle parked on the street in Seoul's midnorthern Seongbuk district, an official from the Seongbuk police station told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"We believe his body has now been transferred to the Seoul National University Hospital," he added.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing police, that Lee had left a "note that reads like a will."

Lee had been under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other drugs.

Once celebrated for his wholesome image, local news outlets reported that the actor was dropped from television and commercial projects following the scandal.

A graduate of South Korea's prestigious Korea National University of Arts, Lee made his acting debut in 2001 in a television sitcom titled "Lovers."

He later won acclaim for his performances in various roles, including a charismatic chef and a genius neuroscientist who is incapable of empathy.

Lee received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the 2018 TV drama series "My Mister" for his portrayal of a diligent architectural engineer who, despite facing personal turmoil, steadfastly upheld his sense of responsibility as both an adult and a professional.

Police investigate a car in which the body of South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun was found at a park in central Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Globally, he is best known for his portrayal of the wealthy and shallow patriarch in director Bong Joon-ho's 2019 Oscar-winning film "Parasite."

He was also recognized for his performances in romance flicks, such as the 2007 TV drama "Coffee Prince" and the 2012 film "All About My Wife."

His last film, this year's horror flick "Sleep" – in which he played a husband whose sleepwalking eventually leads to terrifying circumstances – was well-received and featured in the Critics' Week section at the Cannes festival.

Devastated fans expressed their grief on social media, with one user writing on X: "I laughed and cried a lot while watching your acting. Thank you."

Renowned Korean American writer Min Jin Lee joined others in expressing their condolences.

"Lee was praiseworthy in 'Parasite' and exceptional in 'My Mister,'" she wrote on Instagram.

"May he be remembered for his excellent work and creative gifts."