The third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” will start on Feb. 17, Prime Video has announced, with one episode of the 10-part season being released each week.

Set to star alongside Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard are LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer plays Vadic, a mysterious alien captain of the Shrike warship that targets Jean-Luc Picard and his old Enterprise crew members.

Daniel Davis, best known as the butler Niles from the 90s sitcom “The Nanny,” appears in a supporting role. He will return to the role of Professor Moriarty from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Many fans were disappointed after the first Picard season, due to its not-so-gripping and sometimes confusing plot, as well as the lackluster visual effects.

Old rules of the “Star Trek” universe were thrown overboard. Many were taken aback by the fact that the venerable Picard had suddenly begun swearing.

Season two then saw the return of two of the most popular supporting characters – Whoopi Goldberg starring as wise friend Guinan and John De Lancie as the omnipotent Q, who drove Picard to despair with his shenanigans time and again.