Who would you choose if someone asked you to name the most memorable pilot in Formula 1 history? Those familiar with recent history might answer Michael Schumacher, while those who remember the 1980s would undoubtedly pick Brazilian Ayrton Senna.

Both Schumacher and Senna are icons of Formula One racing. They elevated the championships they participated in and the automobile brands they represented to new heights during their respective eras. Now, fans can see these two greats side by side at the Cyprus Car Museum, where they are featured among other legendary sports cars.

At the Cyprus Car Museum, fans can get up close and personal with Schumacher and Senna, thanks to the hyperrealistic silicon sculptures crafted by Kazakh artist Talgat Duishebayev. So lifelike that they appear ready for conversation, as these sculptures will accompany visitors as they explore the museum's unique collection of cars. Whether you're a die-hard racing fan or appreciate automotive artistry, the Cyprus Car Museum is a must-visit destination in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The wax figure of Michael Schumacher at the Cyprus Car Museum, Lefkoşa (Nicosia), Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Near East University)

Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna are two of the most legendary names in Formula One racing history. Schumacher won seven world championships throughout his career, including five successive titles with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004. Senna, regarded as one of the most significant drivers of all time, won three world championships before his tragic death in a racing accident in 1994.

Visitors to the Cyprus Car Museum can admire the iconic sports cars that Schumacher and Senna drove during their racing careers, including the 1979 Ferrari 308 GTS, which hangs on the museum wall facing their sculptures. Other legendary vehicles on display include the Jaguar XJ220, the first mass-produced car to exceed 300 kph (186.41 mph), and the Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster, Dodge Viper SRT10 Final Edition and Ford GT40.

The museum's main hall showcases over 150 classic cars, including significant examples of automotive history, such as the 1903 Wolseley and 1909 Buick. Visitors can also see iconic vehicles from different eras, including the 1918 T Ford Runabout, the 1930 Willys Overland Whippet Deluxe, the 1964 Dodge Dart, and the 1970 Ford Escort Mk1 RS 2000.

One of the most remarkable vehicles on display at the Cyprus Car Museum is the 1901 model Crest Mobile, the oldest vehicle in the museum and the only one in the world. However, this iconic car is just one of many that take visitors through 120 years of automotive history, from the early 1900s to the present.

The wax figure of Ayrton Senna at the Cyprus Car Museum, Lefkoşa (Nicosia), Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Near East University)

The Cyprus Car Museum celebrates classic cars and is a dynamic and ever-evolving space. Committing to keeping things fresh and exciting, the museum regularly updates its exhibits and galleries, ensuring visitors always discover something new and interesting. But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of the Cyprus Car Museum is its connection to the "Günsel," the domestic car of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. As the birthplace of this revolutionary new vehicle, the museum is not only a hub of automobile history but a place where visitors can witness the future of automotive design and engineering.

The museum is open to visitors every day of the week, and admission is free for TRNC citizens, students of Near East Formation schools, and anyone working in formation institutions.

The TRNC ceaselessly continues to make a significant cultural asset recognized globally with the collections at the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts, Near East Art Museum, Walled City Museum, North Cyprus Herbarium, Cyprus Museum of Natural History and Günsel Art Museum, containing over 100,000 pieces that integrate contemporary art with history.