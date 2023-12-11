Turkish archaeologists in the western province of Kütahya have recently unearthed additional heads depicting ancient Greek deities during their excavations.

The statue head of Aphrodite, known as the goddess of love and beauty in Greek mythology, and the statue head of Dionysus, the deity of wine, were discovered during excavation work in an ancient city in central Türkiye.

Modern Türkiye is the site of many ancient Greek and Roman-era settlements.

With a history dating back 5,000 years, Aizanoi, situated 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the Kütahya city center, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2012. The city was the main settlement of the Aizanitis people living in ancient Phrygia. In the Hellenistic period, the region alternated between being subordinate to Pergamum and Bithynia, but came under Roman rule in 133 B.C.

The excavation work carried out at the ancient city of Aizanoi in the Çavdarhisar district of Kütahya revealed the second statue head of Aphrodite, known as the goddess of love and beauty in mythology, and the third statue head of the wine god Dionysus, Kütahya, western Türkiye, Dec. 8, 2023. (AA Photo)

Archaeological excavations are currently underway in Aizanoi, which is located in the Çavdarhisar district of Kütahya province and is home to Anatolia's best-preserved Temple of Zeus.

Archaeology professor and excavation team leader Gökhan Coşkun told Anadolu Agency (AA) that numerous statue pieces were discovered during the excavation.

"The most exciting development for us this season is uncovering new heads of the goddess of love and beauty, Aphrodite, and the deity of wine Dionysus," Coşkun said.

"In the excavation works we have conducted in the region so far, we have unearthed more than 100 statue pieces. Some of the heads found are from statues that are 2-3 meters long," he noted.

"These statue heads, which we first discovered three years ago, are in very well-preserved condition. During our excavations, so far we have discovered two Aphrodite and three Dionysus statue heads," Coşkun said.

The excavation season, which began in the ancient city last April, will be completed by the end of this month, Coşkun added.

Also in September, 2,000-year-old makeup and jewelry products were uncovered during excavations at the ancient Roman city.