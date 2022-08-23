Following restoration, the 7-meter (23-foot) statues of the mythological gods Leto, Apollo and Artemis will regain their original appearance in Claros, an ancient Greek sanctuary on the southwestern shores of Türkiye's Izmir.

Claros was a center of paganism until the fourth century when Christianity began to spread. According to historians and archaeologists, the city was one of the three centers of prophecy, along with Delphi and Didyma in modern-day Greece. In fact, Claros' citizens were believed to follow orders received from Delphi; however, archaeologists have not found any objects belonging to the Mycenaean civilization in Greece. The recent excavations in Claros have revealed artifacts belonging to the Mycenaeans, suggesting that the place was the oldest prophecy center in the ancient era.

During the studies carried out in Claros, one of the most important sanctuaries of Ionia, large sculptures and their fragments were unearthed between 1950-1961. In the ongoing conversation works in the sanctuary, experts are set to piece these statues, dating back to the first century B.C., together. After the completion of the works, the sculptures of Leto, Apollo and Artemis will once again resemble their original form.

When the original statues are ready, the replica pieces situated at the entrance of the sanctuary will be removed, and the real 7-meter works will be installed in their place. After 2,100 years, the statues of Leto, Apollo and Artemis will have returned their home and will welcome visitors with all their glory and splendor.

Pieces of the statues of the mythological gods Leto, Apollo and Artemis in Claros, Izmir, Türkiye, Aug. 20, 2022. (AA)

Cult of trinity

Onur Zunal of Ege University's Faculty of Letters, the scientific consultor of the excavations in Claros, explained that the establishment of Claros dates back to the 13th century B.C.

Noting that people originally visited Claros to gather news about the future, Zunal said: "The mythological god Apollo was in charge of divination in Claros. Therefore, statues depicting him and his mother, Leto, and his twin sister, Artemis, have been found in Claros."

According to Zunal, the statues of Leto, Apollo and Artemis are monumental. The scientific consultor continued: "We see a cult of trinity with the statues of Apollo, Leto and Artemis here. These are monumental sculptures. Each one is approximately 7 meters high and weighs 25 tons. These sculptures are actually depicted in human appearance."