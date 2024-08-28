Stephen King's classic thriller novel "Misery" is set to meet Turkish audiences in its stage adaptation. The 1990 film, recognized as a significant work in the thriller genre, will be brought to life on stage with Kayhan Berkin as the director and Tema Sanat Tiyatro producing the play.

Starring Cansel Elçin and Sedef Akalın, the production has begun reading rehearsals enthusiastically. The play will premiere on Oct.11 at Zorlu PSM, and the renowned author Stephen King will also be invited to the special event. King’s attendance is expected to make this premiere one of the most talked-about events of the year.

The play, translated into Turkish by Cansel Elçin from the original English, will be performed in various venues throughout October and November.