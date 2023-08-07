Recent archaeological excavations at Çavuştepe Castle in Van, eastern Türkiye, have unveiled remarkable insights into the engineering ingenuity of the Urartian civilization. The ongoing dig, led by a team of experts from Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYÜ) under the guidance of Rafet Çavuşoğlu, has revealed evidence suggesting that the Urartians constructed special support walls to safeguard the fortress against earthquakes.

Dating back to around 750 B.C., during the reign of Urartian King Sarduri II, Çavuştepe Castle has been a subject of interest for its historical significance. The excavation efforts, focusing on the castle and an adjacent necropolis to the north, have yielded much information about the past.

The team, consisting of anthropologists, metal experts, archaeologists, urban planners, art historians, architects and restorers, has meticulously uncovered the secrets hidden within the castle's walls. Notably, it was discovered that the inner and outer walls of the fortress were connected by a unique terracing technique. These walls, each measuring 2 meters (6.56 feet) in width and spanning 20 meters in length, were ingeniously linked to each other to withstand potential seismic events.

Çavuşoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the ongoing excavations have yielded new knowledge and findings over 35 years. One of the most intriguing findings pertains to a seismic event that rocked the castle in the seventh century B.C. Following this earthquake, evidence points to a subsequent phase of construction, with the introduction of the terracing method connecting the interior and exterior walls, supported by additional walls in between. While numerous enigmas remain about the castle, the seismic aspect has been considerably elucidated, a milestone reached in the current year.

Additionally, the excavation team uncovered traces of an ancient hearth, indicating that a fire had swept through the site in antiquity. This discovery suggests that reconstruction efforts were undertaken after the conflagration.

The adjacent necropolis has also proved to be a treasure trove of information, shedding light on Urartian burial customs. Çavuşoğlu emphasized the ongoing revelations related to the necropolis and said: "We are continually surprised by the clues we find here. We have experienced many firsts and acquired a wealth of knowledge. Notably, jewelry and seals have been discovered within the 'cremation' containers, suggesting an affiliation with the ruling class. These findings provide significant insights into the social and commercial lives of women. We have also identified two distinct burial methods: cremation and interment."