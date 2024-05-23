The Şule Yüksel Şenler Foundation is hosting Book and Culture Days at Rami Library from May 24 to 27, commemorating the renowned author's birthday on May 29. Dedicated to sharing Şule Yüksel Şenler's legacy of freedom and her inspiring character with new generations, the event features a diverse program spanning literature, art and culture.

With 45 publishing houses setting up stands, attendees can engage in signings and discussions with esteemed figures such as Demet Tezcan, Dursun Ali Tökel, Hayati İnanç, Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu and Nurullah Genç. Seminars focusing on Creative Thinking, Joy of Life, Interactive Reading and Storytelling will offer enriching experiences.

Children will enjoy activities like a musical performance of "Elif and Friends," film screenings including "Birleşen Yollar" and "Rafadan Tayfa: Göbeklitepe" and a fairy tale event with Zeynep Betül Akyıldız. Educational workshops on geometric patterns, constellation binoculars, marbling art and more will spark creativity.

Moreover, various sports activities and competitions, such as sumo wrestling, mini golf, floor curling, table football and arm wrestling, will also be part of the event. The Şule Yüksel Şenler Book and Culture Days, which will be held free of charge, are preparing to welcome all Istanbulites.