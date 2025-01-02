Trakya University's Complex of Sultan Bayezid II Health Museum is set for a significant upgrade in 2025 aimed at increasing its visitor numbers. The museum's director, Enver Şengül, discussed the museum's significance and future plans in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Şengül expressed pride in the museum's achievements, noting that "since winning the European Museum Award in 2004 and the Best Presentation Award from the European Cultural Heritage Union in 2007, the museum has garnered significant attention. After the Selimiye Mosque, it is one of the most visited places in Edirne."

The museum draws international visitors from a variety of countries, including Bulgaria, Greece, Germany, France and beyond.

Successful year

Şengül shared that 2024 was a successful year for the museum, with 165,000 visitors, including nearly 11,000 from abroad. "Visitors from various countries come out of curiosity, and we are thrilled to see them enjoy their visit," he said.

He also emphasized the museum's importance in the history of medicine and architecture. "The hospital is one of the foremost centers where mentally ill patients are treated with music and water sounds. This aspect greatly attracts people's interest. It is also significant in architectural history, being one of the first examples of centrally planned hospitals," Şengül explained.

The complex is considered one of the most striking and influential examples of surviving Ottoman architecture. "Edirne is fortunate to have preserved such a structure," Şengül remarked. "Trakya University has operated it as a museum since 1997, and the growing number of visitors reflects the importance placed on this historical site."

The museum aims to further increase its visitor numbers in 2025. "We plan to upgrade the museum's displays and incorporate more modern presentation techniques," Şengül said. "Our goal is to create a more immersive experience, allowing visitors to feel as though they are walking through a 500-year-old Darüşşifa (hospital) environment. This upgrade will help us significantly increase our visitor numbers."

History of the museum

The Complex of Sultan Bayezid II Health Museum is housed in a complex that originally served medical, charitable and social functions during the Ottoman period. In the 1800s, the complex shifted its focus to mental and psychological health treatments. After the Balkan Wars, its activities ceased, and the building suffered damage. However, in 1978, Trakya University took over the structure, and after extensive restoration, the museum opened to the public in 1986.

The museum showcases the medical education of the era, the culture of the charitable institution (imaret) and the health services provided. The museum’s exhibits have received several international awards for their presentation.