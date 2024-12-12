Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife, Queen Silvia, hosted a dinner in honor of the Nobel laureates, including Turkish economist professor Daron Acemoğlu, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. The dinner brought together an array of distinguished guests, including Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and his wife, Türkiye's ambassador to Sweden, Yönet Can Tezel, along with various politicians, scientists and scholars.

At the dinner, Daron Acemoğlu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson – recipients of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences – were joined by other Nobel laureates, including John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton (Nobel Prize in Physics), David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper (Nobel Prize in Chemistry), Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun (Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine) and Han Kang (Nobel Prize in Literature). Before the meal, the laureates posed for photographs with the press.

Nobel laureate in Literature Han Kang receives her award at the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Konserthuset, Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

During the event, King Carl XVI Gustaf expressed his delight on behalf of himself and Queen Silvia, congratulating the Nobel winners once again and celebrating their remarkable achievements.

The 2024 Nobel Prizes had been awarded the previous day in a formal ceremony held at the Stockholm Concert Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf presented the awards to the laureates. Each Nobel laureate received a diploma, a medal and a cash prize of approximately $1.1 million.