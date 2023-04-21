Daily Sabah logo

Joy as Eid al-Fitr celebrated around world

by Daily Sabah with AA Apr 21, 2023 7:52 pm +03 +03:00

Muslims across the world celebrate Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, after a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset without any food or water.

Muslims living in the Western Balkan countries of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo filled mosques to perform Eid prayers. The central program of this holiday in Albania was traditionally performed in the Skanderbeg Square in the capital Tirana with the participation of thousands of Muslims, Albania, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims in the city of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, which is under Israeli blockade, performed the Eid prayer in an open area. Palestinian families were accompanied by their children, Gaza Strip, Palestine, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims in Jerusalem flocked to Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in the Old City of East Jerusalem, which is the first qibla of Muslims, to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer. After the prayer, Muslims gathered in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa and celebrated the holiday, East Jerusalem, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims in Qatar performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Lusail Mosque in the Lusail region. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, also attended the prayer in Lusail, Qatar, April 21, 2023.

AA

Family elders being visited in Kazakhstan, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims living in and around Tokyo, the capital of Japan, flocked to the Tokyo Mosque to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer. Due to the large participation, the Eid prayer was held twice, April 21, 2023.

IHA

Thousands of Muslims who could not fit into mosques in Moscow, the capital of Russia, performed their Ramadan prayers on the streets. From the early hours of the morning, Muslims flocked to the Monument Mosque and Historical Mosque in the capital, especially the Moscow Central Mosque, April 21, 2023.

AA

Hundreds of Muslims in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, performed their Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Amr bin As Mosque in Fustat, April 21, 2023.

AA

Hundreds of Muslims from different backgrounds came together at the Diyanet Center of America (DCA), half an hour away from the capital Washington. In the center of Maryland, which is home to one of the largest mosques in the U.S., the believers who stood together for the Eid prayer, celebrated Eid with each other after the prayer, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims in Basra, Iraq, performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Youssef Al-Hassan Mosque, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims living in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina, prayed at the historical Gazi Hüsrev Bey Mosque. People who could not find a place in the mosque filled the courtyard of the mosque, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims in the city of El Guerrara, in the Gardaya province of Algeria, performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims in Mosul, Iraq, performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Al-Basha Mosque, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims in Rwanda flocked to the Pele Stadium in the capital Kigali to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims in Kenya performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the football field of the Sir Ali Muslim Club school in the capital, Nairobi. Children, on the other hand, enjoyed the holiday by having fun in the playgrounds, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims living in the British capital London performed the Eid prayer at the East London Mosque, in London, U.K., April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims in Spain performed Eid prayers in Torre-Pacheco, Cartagena, Spain, April 21, 2023.

AA

Hindistan yönetimindeki Keşmir'in Srinagar kentindeki Ulu Cami'ye gelen Müslümanlar, üç yıllık aradan sonra Ramazan ayının son cuma namazını kıldı. ( Faisal Khan - Anadolu Ajansı )

In India

AA

In Ukraine, Muslims performed Eid prayers at the Ar-Rahma Mosque in capital Kyiv, Ukraine, April 21, 2023.

AA

In Jerusalem, Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, April 21, 2023.

AA

In Cameroon, Muslims performed Eid prayers at the Yaounde Grand Mosque, April 21, 2023.

AA

In Rome, capital of Italy, Muslims flocked to the Grand Mosque of Rome to perform Eid prayers, April 21, 2023.

AA

In Lagos, capital of Nigeria, Muslims performed Eid prayer at the Lekki Central Mosque, April 21, 2023.

AA

In French capital Paris, thousands of Muslims performed Eid prayer at a sports center, April 21, 2023.

IHA

Muslims in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, flocked to the Addis Ababa Stadium to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims in Tunisia performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Saheb Ettabaa Mosque in El Halfaoine in the capital Tunis. Balloons were distributed to the children after the prayer, April 21, 2023.

AA

In Malta, an island country in the Mediterranean, Turkish citizens and Muslims came together at the Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery in Marsa for the Eid prayer, April 21, 2023.

AA

In Athens, the capital of Greece, Muslims performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Athens Mosque, April 21, 2023.

AA

Eid al-Fitr prayers were held in Bulgaria, where approximately 1.5 million Muslims live. Muslims in the capital Sofia came together at the Kadı Seyfullah Efendi Mosque, the only mosque open for worship. Due to the insufficient capacity of the mosque with a capacity of approximately 300 people, most of the congregation performed their prayers on the sidewalks in front of the mosque, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims across Switzerland filled the mosques to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer. Many Turks and citizens of other countries living in Geneva prayed at the Muslim Community Foundation Mosque, April 21, 2023.

AA

Afghan refugees living in the refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer. The Muslims gathered in the mosque celebrated Eid after the prayer, April 21, 2023.

AA

Citizens performed the Eid prayer at the Fatih Mosque in Brussels, Belgium, April 21, 2023.

AA

Muslims in Somalia flocked to the Ali Cumali Mosque, that has Turkish-Ottoman architecture, in the capital Mogadishu to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer, April 21, 2023.

AA

The central ceremony for Eid al-Fitr in North Macedonia was held at the Mustafa Pasha Mosque in the capital, Skopje, April 21, 2023.

AA

