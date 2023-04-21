Joy as Eid al-Fitr celebrated around world

Muslims across the world celebrate Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, after a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset without any food or water.
Muslims living in the Western Balkan countries of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo filled mosques to perform Eid prayers. The central program of this holiday in Albania was traditionally performed in the Skanderbeg Square in the capital Tirana with the participation of thousands of Muslims, Albania, April 21, 2023.
Thousands of Muslims who could not fit into mosques in Moscow, the capital of Russia, performed their Ramadan prayers on the streets. From the early hours of the morning, Muslims flocked to the Monument Mosque and Historical Mosque in the capital, especially the Moscow Central Mosque, April 21, 2023.
Hundreds of Muslims from different backgrounds came together at the Diyanet Center of America (DCA), half an hour away from the capital Washington. In the center of Maryland, which is home to one of the largest mosques in the U.S., the believers who stood together for the Eid prayer, celebrated Eid with each other after the prayer, April 21, 2023.
Eid al-Fitr prayers were held in Bulgaria, where approximately 1.5 million Muslims live. Muslims in the capital Sofia came together at the Kadı Seyfullah Efendi Mosque, the only mosque open for worship. Due to the insufficient capacity of the mosque with a capacity of approximately 300 people, most of the congregation performed their prayers on the sidewalks in front of the mosque, April 21, 2023.