Joy as Eid al-Fitr celebrated around world

Muslims across the world celebrate Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, after a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset without any food or water.

Muslims living in the Western Balkan countries of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo filled mosques to perform Eid prayers. The central program of this holiday in Albania was traditionally performed in the Skanderbeg Square in the capital Tirana with the participation of thousands of Muslims, Albania, April 21, 2023.

AA