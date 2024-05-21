A recently unearthed bronze portrait medallion of Sultan Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conqueror, predating his historic conquest of former Constantinople, was sold at Bonhams Islamic and Indian Art Sale for 1.4 million pounds ($1.88 million)

Believed to be crafted by a Western artist, this medallion stands as the earliest known portrait of an Islamic ruler from such a perspective. It captures Mehmed II in his youth, a period scantily documented otherwise, making it a significant historical artifact. Oliver White, Bonham's head of Islamic and Indian art, underlined its significance, noting its potential use as a personal talisman for the sultan, symbolizing his imperial ambitions and succession to the lineage of Roman emperors.

The medallion's rediscovery in 2000 within an esteemed collection of Italian Renaissance medals shed light on its origins and significance. Marked with Latin inscriptions praising Mehmed II's greatness, the absence of an imperial title hints at its creation before the fall of Constantinople. Its simple design, lack of reverse markings and small size suggest its intended use as a personal amulet cherished by the sultan.

While later portraits commissioned by Mehmed II exist, including a bronze medal by Costanzo da Ferrara and an oil painting by Gentile Bellini, none capture the youthful vigor and ambition embodied in this rediscovered medallion. It stands not only as a testament to Mehmed II's early years but also as a bridge between Western and Islamic artistic traditions, embodying a pivotal moment in history.

At the auction, three ceramic tiles thought to be made in Türkiye's Iznik, measuring 25 centimeters by 25 centimeters, found buyers for 12,000 pounds, 14,000 pounds and 15,000 pounds.

The sale of a ceramic plate with a diameter of 30 centimeters, estimated to have been made in Iznik in 1575, sold for 55,000 pounds.

A silver incense burner from the Ottoman period was sold for 2,000 pounds at the auction, while a rosewater sprinkler, also used for pouring rose water, was sold for 3,200 pounds.