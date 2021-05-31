American actor Joe Lara, best known for his role in the U.S. television series "Tarzan: The Epic Adventures," died over the weekend in a plane crash in the state of Tennessee along with six other passengers onboard the flight.
The actor's wife Gwen Shamblin Lara was among those who died.
Their Cessna C501 plane plunged into Percy Priest Lake near the town of Smyrna shortly after taking off from Smyrna Rutherford Country Airport around 11 a.m. on Saturday near Nashville, according to local media.
The National Transportation Safety Board said no passengers were presumed to have survived and that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.
Lara also appeared in action movies like "Sunset Heat," "American Cyborg: Steel Warrior," "Final Equinox" and "Doomsdayer" and TV series including "Baywatch" and "Conan."
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.