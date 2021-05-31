American actor Joe Lara, best known for his role in the U.S. television series "Tarzan: The Epic Adventures," died over the weekend in a plane crash in the state of Tennessee along with six other passengers onboard the flight.

The actor's wife Gwen Shamblin Lara was among those who died.

Their Cessna C501 plane plunged into Percy Priest Lake near the town of Smyrna shortly after taking off from Smyrna Rutherford Country Airport around 11 a.m. on Saturday near Nashville, according to local media.

The National Transportation Safety Board said no passengers were presumed to have survived and that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Lara also appeared in action movies like "Sunset Heat," "American Cyborg: Steel Warrior," "Final Equinox" and "Doomsdayer" and TV series including "Baywatch" and "Conan."