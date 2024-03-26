Taylor Swift and Jay-Z are set to grace Istanbul with monumental stadium concerts, festival organizer Özcan Ertaş recently revealed, as agreements have been finalized to bring these iconic performers to Turkish shores.

Fans can mark their calendars for February 2025, when these epic concerts are scheduled to take place. Pre-sale tickets for these highly anticipated events will be available starting Nov. 20, giving fans ample opportunity to secure their spots for what promises to be an unforgettable musical experience.

Ertaş had this to say about the concerts: "We aim to strengthen Türkiye's music scene on the international stage and provide unforgettable experiences to art lovers. By hosting world stars such as Taylor Swift and Jay-Z in Türkiye, we aim to offer music enthusiasts a unique experience."

"We will have 200 trucks of equipment coming from abroad for the stage. These concerts will bring together Türkiye's cultural richness and musical diversity with the world," he added.