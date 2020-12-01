Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: F1 driver Grosjean makes miraculous escape from fiery crash

Dec 01, 2020 9:54 am +03 +03:00

Haas driver Romain Grosjean escaped a horrific first-lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday when his car split in two and burst into flames.

The parts of Haas driver Grosjean's car burns after his crash in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Nov. 29, 2020.

(AP Photo)

FIA doctor Ian Roberts, who rushed towards the blaze in an open-face helmet to help Grosjean clamber out of the inferno, said the Frenchman had done a 'fantastic job' in extricating himself.

Staff extinguishes flames from Haas driver Grosjean's car after the crash in Bahrain, Nov. 29, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Roberts said the scene of the crash had looked like something out of a Hollywood movie when they arrived seconds after Grosjean's Haas had speared through the metal barriers, splitting in two and erupting in flames.
Grosjean is pictured on a screen escaping his crash during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain.

(Getty Images)

"I could see Romain in his car attempting to get out, the fire was well going and I could see him behind essentially a sheet of flame, almost furnace like," he recalled.
Grosjean is pictured on a screen escaping from his crash in Bahrain.

(Getty Images)

Grosjean, whose last recorded speed before hitting the barrier was 221kph, had burns to the back of his hands but was otherwise unscathed.
Grosjean is seen walking from his car with the support of staff.

(Getty Images)

He is expected to remain in hospital until Tuesday and will not race next weekend.

Grosjean is helped into an ambulance after the crash.

(Getty Images)

The fire following the crash of Grosjean of France and Haas F1 during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain.

(Getty Images)

Flames from the crash scene after Haas' Romain Grosjean crashed out at the start of the race.

(Reuters Photo)

Staff rush to the crash scene on the track.

(Reuters Photo)

Staff extinguishes flames from Grosjean's car after the F1 crash.

(AP Photo)

Marshals run to extinguish Haas driver Grosjean's car after the accident.

(AP Photo)

Stewards attempt to extinguish flames at the crash scene after Haas' Romain Grosjean crashed out at the start of the race.

(Reuters Photo)

Stewards attempt to clear the car of Haas' Romain Grosjean from the track following the crash.

(Reuters Photo)

A part of Haas driver Romain Grosjean's car is taken after the crash at the start of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.