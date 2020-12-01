In photos: F1 driver Grosjean makes miraculous escape from fiery crash

FIA doctor Ian Roberts, who rushed towards the blaze in an open-face helmet to help Grosjean clamber out of the inferno, said the Frenchman had done a 'fantastic job' in extricating himself.
Staff extinguishes flames from Haas driver Grosjean's car after the crash in Bahrain, Nov. 29, 2020.
Roberts said the scene of the crash had looked like something out of a Hollywood movie when they arrived seconds after Grosjean's Haas had speared through the metal barriers, splitting in two and erupting in flames.
Grosjean is pictured on a screen escaping his crash during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain.
