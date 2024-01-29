After the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Travis Kelce, triumphed over the Baltimore Ravens to secure their spot in the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift shared a brief kiss and enveloped Kelce in a warm embrace.

Sealed with a kiss, Swift now might be Las Vegas bound to cheer on her boyfriend as he and the Chiefs seek back-to-back titles. ... "Ready For It"?

Swift, almost certainly the biggest star on the planet whose romance with Kelce became one of the prominent stories this NFL season, was front and center throughout the Chiefs' 17-10 victory in the AFC championship game and their celebration afterward.

Before accepting the Lamar Hunt Trophy for the fourth time in five years, coach Andy Reid, standing onstage, found Swift in the crowd and pointed at her. Swift pointed back.

She and Kelce walked arm and arm around the field afterward, long after many of his teammates had gone to the locker room. Kelce asked where his brother Jason was, and Swift stepped away for them to have a moment.